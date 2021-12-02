ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz quits politics

By Julia ZAPPEI, Joe Klamar
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlyL0_0dC7skAk00
Kurz became the world's youngest democratically elected leader /AFP/File

Austria's ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Thursday said he was quitting politics, just two months after resigning as national leader following his implication in a corruption scandal.

The announcement caps a spectacular career, which at age 31 saw him become the world's youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017.

"A new chapter begins in my life that I can open today," the 35-year-old conservative told reporters.

"Above all, I look forward to spending time with my family and my (new-born) child before I dedicate myself to new professional challenges in the new year," he said.

He said he would hand over all his political functions, including the leadership of his conservative People's Party (OeVP).

"Today's decision was not easy for me," he told reporters, adding that having to fight corruption allegations against him had taken a heavy toll and diminished his "passion" for politics.

- 'Neither saint, nor criminal' -

In a spectacular turn of events, Kurz stepped down as chancellor on October 9, shortly after he was implicated in a sweeping corruption investigation.

He dismisses any allegation of wrongdoing, and on Thursday again reiterated that he hopes to get a chance to prove his innocence in court.

"I am neither a saint nor a criminal, I am a person with strengths and weaknesses," he said.

Kurz over the weekend announced on Facebook the birth of his son Konstantin, and on Thursday said the birth had been an "extraordinary" experience -- even better than winning two elections.

Kurz's first coalition with the far-right collapsed in 2019 when his ally became engulfed in a corruption scandal, leading to fresh elections.

Those returned Kurz as chancellor, this time heading an administration with the Greens.

The latest corruption scandal erupted in October when prosecutors ordered raids at the chancellery and the finance ministry while investigating allegations that Kurz's inner circle used public money to pay for polls tailored to boost his image.

Prosecutors also suspect that in return for the polls, and fawning coverage of Kurz, tabloid Oesterreich received lucrative public adverts.

Prosecutors say that Kurz and nine other individuals, as well as three organisations are under investigation.

When Kurz resigned in October, his close ally and party colleague Alexander Schallenberg, then the foreign minister, took over the leadership post.

- 'Great respect' -

Following Kurz's announcement, his own party colleagues as well as some opposition politicians expressed support.

President Alexander Van der Bellen said he thanked Kurz in a telephone call for the "good and trustful cooperation".

Kurz's former deputy, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, said he had "great respect" for Kurz's decision.

"Despite all the differences, we have achieved a lot together," he tweeted.

Growing up in Vienna as the only child of a secretary and a teacher, Kurz became active in the OeVP at the age of 16.

Having dropped out of his law studies to focus on politics, he first entered government in 2011 as secretary for integration, and then as foreign minister two years later, aged 27.

Kurz wrested control of the OeVP in 2017.

With his hard stance on immigration, he won over voters for the party and was credited with revitalising it and increasing its popularity ratings.

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Austria’s stunned conservatives meet to pick leader for party and country

VIENNA (Reuters) – Top officials of Austria’s ruling conservative party, reeling from their leader Sebastian Kurz’s surprise resignation, meet on Friday morning to pick a successor who will also lead the nation as Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is also quitting. Schallenberg, a career diplomat and close ally of Kurz’s, was thrust...
IMMIGRATION
Taylor Daily Press

Sebastian Kurz, the wonder man of Austrian politics, quits: ‘Enthusiasm waned’

Born and raised in a working-class neighborhood in Vienna, Kurz was fascinated by politics from a young age. At the age of 23, he interrupted his studies in law to head the youth wing of the conservative ÖVP party. In this position he is in the spotlight so much that the party asked him in 2011 to become Minister of State for Integration. Turning immigrants into Austrians was his project at the time. He still sees immigration as an opportunity for a rapidly aging Austria. In 2015, in the midst of the refugee crisis, he was already seeing things very differently.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Portugal’s interior minister quits after series of scandals

Portugal’s interior minister resigned Friday after a series of gaffes and missteps that could have made him a political liability for his center-left Socialist Party ahead of elections for a new government on Jan. 30.Eduardo Cabrita, whose department oversees internal security, including police, the immigration service and firefighters, said he was standing down because opposition parties are “exploiting politically” his recent difficulties over a deadly road accident involving his official car.The government car in which Cabrita was traveling struck and killed a highway worker last summer. Cabrita’s driver is accused of negligent homicide amid allegations the car was going...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Van Der Bellen
Person
Sebastian Kurz
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY
The Independent

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks.Israel has been watching with concern as world powers sit down with Iran in Vienna in hopes of restoring the tattered 2015 deal. Iran last week struck its own hard line as talks resumed in Vienna, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Continued Iranian advances in its atomic program have further raised the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis on Saturday blamed the EU's nationalist divisions for a lack of coordination on migration as he began a landmark trip to Greece, aiming to improve complicated relations with the country's Orthodox Church. Meeting with the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos II, Francis stressed the "common roots" of the two churches and followed John Paul in asking for forgiveness "for the mistakes committed by many Catholics."
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Austria#Corruption#Afp File Austria#People S Party#Greens#Chancelle
WTAJ

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that’s seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for the conversation to Russia’s […]
POLITICS
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week in Vienna, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Belarus hits back over new sanctions by U.S. and allies

Belarus on Friday condemned new economic sanctions from the United States and its allies, promising a “tough response” as the West increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his use of migrants in battles with the European Union and wider crackdowns on opposition to his regime. “Tough, asymmetric, but appropriate...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Physics Nobel belies Italy's scientific brain drain

Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi will receive a shared Nobel prize at a ceremony Monday, but behind the celebrations is consternation at the brain-drain that for years has seen many young scientists leave to work abroad. Some 14,000 Italian researchers quit the country between 2009 and 2015, according to Italy's national statistics agency Istat -- a trend explained in large part by a lack of investment. "Italy is not a welcoming country for researchers, whether Italian or foreign," Parisi said in October after being awarded the Nobel prize for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems. "Research is underfunded and the situation has worsened over the past 10-15 years."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Pope Francis to visit asylum seekers on Greece's Lesbos island

Pope Francis will on Sunday return to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, to plead for better treatment of refugees as attitudes towards immigrants harden across Europe. On the second day of a landmark trip to Greece Francis will tour the temporary camp of Mavrovouni, where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers currently live. Francis has long championed refugees, whom he called the "protagonists of a terrible modern Odyssey" in a speech to Greek officials and EU vice-president Margaritis Schinas on Saturday. He was speaking in Athens which had gone without a papal visit for 20 years.
RELIGION
AFP

Maronites dream of return to occupied Cyprus villages

Only a few times a year Ninos Josephides, a Maronite Cypriot, is allowed to visit his home village in the Turkish-occupied part of divided Cyprus. But he can't visit his house. It was destroyed long ago. In the aftermath of a visit by Pope Francis last week, the member of the Vatican-affiliated church was allowed an extra visit to the town he had to flee 47 years ago. "My house used to be here, opposite the church. It's demolished. There were a lot of houses here," Josephides told AFP on Saturday. Maronites first migrated to Cyprus centuries ago from Syria and Lebanon. Like other communities on the eastern Mediterranean island, they suffered from its turbulent history, the scars of which remain to this day.
WORLD
AFP

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Sunday returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation". The pope has long championed the cause of migrants and his visit comes a day after he delivered a stinging rebuke to Europe which he said was "torn by nationalist egoism". "In Europe there are those who persist in treating the problem as a matter that does not concern them," the pope said as he spent some two hours at Lesbos' Mavrovouni camp where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers live. On the second day of his visit to Greece, he met dozens of child asylum seekers and relatives standing behind metal barriers and stopped to embrace a boy called Mustafa.
WORLD
WEKU

A discomfort with Western liberalism is growing in Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary — When President Biden greets scores of nations at his virtual "Summit for Democracy" this coming week, one member of the Western alliance won't be there. Hungary, on the Eastern edge of the European Union, was not invited. Washington and EU leaders in Brussels have repeatedly accused the...
POLITICS
The Independent

China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

China s Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy