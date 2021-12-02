ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Consider backgrounding calves based on market conditions

By Elizabeth Cronin
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Feed prices have almost doubled during the past year.

“While the northern Great Plains drought of 2021 has affected feed availability regionally, the national price of feed has risen compared to last year,” says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist at the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Carrington Research Extension Center.

Cost of feed certainly affects cost of gain when backgrounding cattle.

Backgrounding is the term used when feeding calves after weaning to allow growth, improve animal health and delay marketing. Usually, backgrounding is done during the cold winter months and does not incorporate grazing.

“Budgets for backgrounding are the most favorable profit-wise that I have seen in the past four years,” says Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist.

Budgets for growing calves at higher rates of gain always have a lower cost per pound gain, and this year budgets for growing heifers have the most profitable projections, says Parman.

“Nationally, the cow herd is decreasing in numbers, and better cattle prices more than likely will be seen in the future,” says Tim Petry, NDSU Extension marketing specialist. “Some of that already is occurring in the fed cattle market.”

While delayed marketing and adding weight drives backgrounding decisions, keeping cattle immunized and healthy is an important aspect of backgrounding cattle.

“Getting over the stress of weaning and allowing vaccinations to develop immunity, plus providing booster vaccinations, adds value to calves,” says Gerry Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian. “The period of weaning is a very stressful time for a calf and providing a comfortable environment, good feed and time to adjust makes backgrounding a good management process.”

Starting calves on feed is a big change from eating grass and nursing. Most backgrounding rations start with hay in the feedbunk, and then grains, coproducts and silage are gradually introduced into the ration, says Zac Carlson, NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist.

“These ‘step up’ rations allow calves to adapt to the new feeds,” says Carlson. “Also, silage and distiller grains have unique smells and tastes that are quite different than grass. Calves can be reluctant to eat something new. Starting calves on feed is very important for the health of the animal.”

To discuss these options in more detail, NDSU Extension created a video series that can be watched at bit.ly/NDSUbackgroundingcattle.

The video series has five videos on backgrounding calves:

Calf Budgets for fall 2021 - Parmon

Calf health issues for fall 2021 - Stokka

Calf market outlook - Petry

Feeds, alternative feeds and cost of gain - Hoppe

Rations for backgrounding - Carlson

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Stoughton-based marketers group to provide health insurance

Stoughton-based New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) has partnered with MyHealthily to provide access to healthcare coverage for the employees of member companies. This benefit offers the opportunity for members to save on healthcare costs and, NECSEMA said, provides better coverage to their employees and their employees’...
STOUGHTON, MA
newspressnow.com

Assessor compliance based on market value

The Buchanan County assessor’s office has been able to stay within compliance despite a volatile housing market. The Missouri State Tax Commission requires assessors to be within 90% to 110% of market value to remain in compliance. But this can become difficult if houses sell for more or less than they are worth like many did this summer.
MISSOURI STATE
Medagadget.com

The Sleep Aids Market To Witness Innovation-Based Sartorial Grandeur

The Sleep Aids Market is poised to grow inadvertently between 2021-2031. With infrastructure and technology vendors getting a hang of innovative technologies like big data, cloud, social media, and sensors, a major shift has occurred in conventional styles of production, storing, handling, and transportation of things. Thus, digital transportation ought to put the industry into digital trans in the upcoming period. This would be the trend going forward.
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Specialist#Calves#Backgrounding#Livestock#Ndsu Rrb#Ndsu Extension
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Repository

Ask the Rational Investor: Getting a market outlook for 2022

As we review earnings, sales and economic growth for 2022, investors should focus on several interrelated, but key, items:. 1. Will inflationary pressures end up being transitory as Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell has been predicting? Economists expect to see core inflationary rates start to materially decline by the summer of 2022. This week, Powell indicated they may accelerate their tapering plans. Higher interest rates, which provide low-risk returns, offer competition for all other asset classes. In the context of the stock market, higher interest rates weigh on valuations and will likely dampen future stock returns.
STARK COUNTY, OH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Sapphire Textile Mills Rolls Out Carbon-Positive, Traceable Yarn and Home Fabrics

Sapphire Textile Mills, a vertically integrated textile mill based in Pakistan, has partnered with Good Earth Cotton, touted as the world’s first carbon positive and traceable cotton, to introduce a collection of yarns and home interior fabrics. The partnership addresses increasing pressure for the global textile industry to substantiate sustainability claims, reduce environmental impact and take full accountability for fiber choices. Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits across its entire growth lifecycle. Led by innovation, primary impact data and best practice, Good Earth Cotton paves the way for cotton farming globally to be carbon positive, traceable and low...
ENVIRONMENT
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

50
Followers
76
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy