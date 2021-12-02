ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDFU state convention set for Dec. 10-11 in Bismarck

By Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

JAMESTOWN – North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU), the state’s largest farm organization, will kick off its 95th annual state convention Friday, Dec. 10, at the Bismarck Event Center. Highlighting the mix of educational speakers, entertainment and policy debate will be the giveaway of a Polaris Ranger 1000 to one lucky convention-goer on Saturday night.

Members are looking forward to remarks from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, National Farmers Union President Rob Larew, and a Fairness for Farmers panel that will address market consolidation and its impact on family farmers and ranchers.

The highlight of the convention is the Torchbearer ceremony on Saturday night, where 49 youths will earn the organization’s highest youth honor. Keynote speaker is Tammy Krings, a former Torchbearer and NDFU education director who is the CEO of Minneapolis-based The Conversations That Matter.

The election of officers (president, vice president and district directors), Farmers Union Insurance’s annual meeting, live and silent auctions, entertainment by an ABBA tribute band and the musical group Too Old To Stand round out the two-day celebration.

An exciting youth convention for kids in grades 1-8 will also run simultaneously both days with drawings on Saturday night for two Harley Davidson electric balance bikes, two Apple iPads, and an Apple MacBook Air.

The convention is open to the public. A $70 registration fee is required ($50 early bird rate available until Dec. 3). Day care is also available. To register, go to ndfu.org.

