ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Another Wawa Opens In NJ & More On The Way

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020Z6d_0dC7sfl700

After years of planning, a long-awaited New Jersey Wawa store is hours away from opening its doors.

The Plainfield location will open at 1470 South Ave., at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, NJ.com reports. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, and all customers will get free coffee through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The property sold last October for $8.8 million, according to the Kislak Company. The property includes 5,051 square feet of newly-constructed retail space on 1.71 acres and a triple net ground lease with Wawa that includes an initial 20-year term, multiple renewal options and future rent increases, the company said in a news release.

This will be the sixth Wawa for Union County, and is replacing Giovanna's Restaurant, which shuttered in 2019 after nearly four decades in business.

Several other Wawa stores are set to open across New Jersey, according to the convenience store's website. They will be located at:

  • Bridgeton: Rt. 49 & Bank Street (Fall 2021)
  • Gibbsboro: 3 Lakeview Drive N. (Fall 2021)
  • Freehold: 3303 Route 9 (Fall 2021)
  • Butler: 1512 Route 23 (Fall 2021)
  • North Bergen: 74th St. & Tonnelle Ave. (NEC) (Spring 2022)
  • Chesterfield: 210 Monmouth Road (Winter 2022)
  • Mount Holly: 2671 Route 206 (Winter 2022)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Gibbsboro, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Food Drink#The Kislak Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Long Island Hotel Employee Dies After Fall

An employee at a Long Island hotel is dead after falling from an upper floor window overnight.David Lerner, age 41, of Holbrook, an employee of the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, located at 1717 Motor Parkway, was at work when he fell from an upper floor window to the ground at approximate…
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Elizabeth EMT Supervisor Critical After Motorcycle Crash

Support is surging for an EMT supervisor who was seriously in a motorcycle crash while coming home from work in Elizabeth Friday.Jason Hamilton, affectionately known as "Hammy," was flown to the hospital after the crash at the corner of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. M…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Paterson

Authorities identified a woman shot several times and killed on a Paterson street as a 25-year-old city resident.Jasmin Wel was found struck by gunfire on outside 661 East 24th Street, just off Broadway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, responders said.She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medic…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
171K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy