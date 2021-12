Another week, another major upset in the NFL as the Houston Texans (2-8) picked up their second win of the season with a 22-13 defeat of the Tennessee Titans (8-3) Sunday. The Detroit Lions (0-9-1) kept it close but were unable to defeat the Cleveland Browns (6-5) as they fell 13-10 in their quest to secure their first victory of the season. Below, we look at the Week 12 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO