ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Should we be cautiously optimistic about these Lakers?

By Spectrum SportsNet Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers have a winning record after back-to-back wins. The last one coming without LeBron James as he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Allie Clifton, Chris McGee and Mike Bresnahan discuss...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Lakers News
WUSA

Kobe Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Play Basketball at Lakers Facility

Kobe Bryant's daughters are playing where their dad used to work! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her and Kobe's youngest daughters playing basketball at the Los Angeles Lakers' facility. The court is one that Kobe knew well as he played for the team from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh was known as a transcendent designer and collaborated with many of the biggest brands in the world. Much like Los Angeles Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also known to do a lot of work in inner-city communities.
NBA
The Independent

Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy