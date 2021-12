Well, my friends, Thanksgiving has come and gone, although if you look in my fridge, we'll be eating Thanksgiving leftovers for at least a week. This Thanksgiving I wanted to try something new, so I decided to smoke the turkey on my pellet grill. I bought the grill back in the spring after years of going back and forth of "is it really worth it and are they worth the money?"

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO