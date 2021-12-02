ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumble for Kids and Adults: Workouts and Rescues

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
 3 days ago
Build your brain with Jumble puzzle fun for all ages

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzle fun can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.

For a warm-up, or to share the challenge with a favorite youngster, start with the Jumble for Kids:

ANSWERS BELOW

Next up, the Classic JUMBLE

ANSWERS BELOW

Jumble for Kids Answers

CAN

GRIP

SHED

HOOD

Surprise puzzle answer

The square, circle and triangle worked out at the gym and were – IN GOOD SHAPE

Classic Jumble Answers

BOOTH

WOUND

FOSSIL

VORTEX

Surprise puzzle answer

The rescue team reached him in the forest, but he wasn’t – OUT OF THE WOODS

© 2021 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

KEEP PLAYING …

Much more than just Jumble puzzle fun

For mental fitness and fun, BoomerMagazine.com presents Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a regularly updated mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture.

See, exercise can be fun!

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

