On the Move: Alex Davis

Decatur-based Core Dance has been named the lead organization for the global Fieldwork Network, a program that supports the creative process for choreographers, playwrights, composers, poets, vocalists and other artistic disciplines. Initiated by New York's The Field in 1986 by its artist and founder Steve Gross, Fieldwork is a lauded peer-to-peer feedback methodology. Over its […]

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO