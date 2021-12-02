ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "Carolina Squat" is no more, House Bill 692 ban now in effect

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA - The "Carolina Squat" is no more.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 692 in late August of 2021 and the bill went into effect on December 1, 2021.

House Bill 692 prohibits certain modifications to passenger vehicles on public roads and highways. This includes the Carolina Squat, also known as the "Carolina lean."

According to Autoweek, the Carolina Squat is "a truck or SUV with a lift kit on the front axle and an un-lifted or lowered rear end."

The outlet says the trend started to emulate off-road racing trucks with a similar design to help land jumps.

HotCars.com says the Carolina Squat's history can be traced back to the Baja racing circuit in California. Critics of the modification say because the front of the truck is pointed toward the sky, the vehicle's headlights are unable to illuminate the road and the driver's view is compromised. They also say it affects the handling of the vehicle.

A Change.org petition asking the North Carolina House of Representatives to ban the modifications has been signed by more than 70,000 people.

If drivers are caught committing three infractions of this new law, they could lose their license for at least a year.

The law is now in effect.

Comments / 298

Patrick McDonald
2d ago

Pass a law that any jacked up truck has to have mud flaps on it like the semi-trucks are required to have to prevent road debris from being flung up onto windshields.

Reply(38)
75
Robert
2d ago

Another thing that is illegal here but obviously not enforced is tires that are so wide they stick out from under the wheel well. Then when they pull out from gravel drive etc it throws the stones right back at you behind them.

Reply(9)
16
#FJB Joe Shart
2d ago

People with one toof don't need to see over the hood to know they are currently running over the school choir at the cross walk .

Reply(5)
29
