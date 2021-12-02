ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 women injured in Tampa shooting near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, police say

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — Two women with gunshot wounds were found by police Wednesday evening in the area of W Grace Street and N Delaware Avenue, Tampa police say.

Both women were hospitalized, police say, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police said they were called to the neighborhood, one block west of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, around 8:10 p.m. No other details about the shooting were released, though, police indicated it was an attempted homicide.

The women were identified only as “two adult females.” No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call Tampa police at (813)-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay at 1-(800)-873-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

