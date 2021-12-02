12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,512.05 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 15,029.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.13% to 4,525.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

