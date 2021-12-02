ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

US and Canadian Delivery Service to Acquire Another U.S. Delivery Services Company, Executes New Canadian Service Agreement in the Same Week

By Jessica N. Abraham
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouOVC_0dC7ozjt00

Image by mohamed Hassan via Pixabay

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Last week, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTC: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0), a US and Canadian-based organization specializing in last-mile delivery services and logistics-related solutions, announced that it would acquire another well-known and currently unnamed U.S. delivery service, citing a “letter of intent” between both parties after almost 8 months of successful, rapidly-growing co-operations at the company’s west coast facility.

In October, ParcelPal announced an LOI for its second acquisition. The Company believes they should see traction heading into 2022, as the acquisition could close by the end of the month or early January.

The Fine Details of Acquisition

Through this acquisition, ParcelPal projects a gross revenue of about $1.4 million during the first 12 months of operation, and the total purchase price is expected to match all revenue during this period of time. As part of the deal, ParcelPal plans to acquire 100% of all outstanding assets and all future revenues generated from this specific delivery service location.

As part of this acquisition, the company will also acquire its customer base, including the accounts of another unnamed, major global delivery service provider not currently served by ParcelPal or its other subsidiaries. This deal opens the company up to further expansion in the United States as the company recently closed its first acquisition, diversification of its existing client portfolio and other opportunities deemed to drive immediate growth to its topline gross revenue.

The letter of intent dictates that a definitive agreement has been made based on an earn-out schedule with 60% of the entire purchase payable in cash, with 40% of common stock going to former owners based on the market price at the time of acquisition. The closing price of common stock will follow once the acquisition has been made official.

ParcelPal currently anticipates that the cash portion of the purchase price will be paid in “2 to 3 tranches beginning on the closing date” and will come from either existing cash or the combination of cash and equity. It could also come from a non-brokered private placement financing.

The actual terms will be negotiated closer to the date of acquisition, and shareholders will be updated following the actual buy and upon closing of any interim financing that should occur.

Who Is ParcelPal?

ParcelPal is a customer-driven courier and logistics company, connecting people and businesses through a larger network of couriers in the United States and major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. This acquisition would further expand its footprint across the western U.S. and grow its presence in health, pharmacy, meal-kit deliveries, retail, and grocery verticals, putting it in direct competition with services like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Instacart (NASDAQ: ICART), Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (Grubhub) (NASDAQ: GRUB), DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN).

“This is another significant milestone for the company,” stated Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal Logistics, “As you may recall, we completed our first U.S. acquisition about a month ago. This proposed new U.S. acquisition is very important because the would-be customer involves a global service provider that is non-Amazon related, involves a rapidly growing site and the would-be customer is among the gold standard for delivery providers in the logistics space.”

He continued, “This second acquisition will not only add additional significant revenue but is also expected to serve as a stepping-stone for further U.S. expansion and increased client diversification opportunities for us. We are thrilled to be working with the Acquiree’s team and are pleased that they share our vision for the strategic direction of ParcelPal and the streamlined delivery services path, based upon our plan that was initially developed in 2020.”

But That’s Not All

In addition to its recently announced LOI for its second West Coast acquisition, ParcelPal also announced a service agreement with another one of Canada’s leading delivery services companies, again unnamed, which will accelerate all short-term objectives for the company in the specialty pharmaceutical services space.

This deal includes the delivery of same-day and next-day prescription drugs to different facilities, including care homes in the cities of Calgary and Edmonton to start, with other major cities to follow suit in the near future.

By accepting the terms of this agreement, ParcelPal will now provide delivery-related services on behalf of a client who serves more than 1,300 retail stores across Canada every year.

The company expects to see gross revenues of $300K to $400K from this agreement over the course of 12 months, and all future prospects are exciting to corporate executives, who deeply empathize with the health and well-being of the consumer as Covid continues to plague the world.

ParcelPal has reported record Q3 revenue and a large increase in gross margins. This improvement is coming after Wheeless began as CEO in early 2020.

For information about ParcelPal, its services, or how to invest, visit ParcelPal.com to learn more. As active as this company has been in the last year, investors could expect to see a lot more of ParcelPal in the months to come.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How 2 Young Entrepreneurs Built Cannabis Delivery Software Tracking Millions in Cannabis Transactions Serving ⅓ of California's Cannabis Market

WebJoint Co-Founders: Christopher Dell’olio (L) and Hilart Abrahamian (R) The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In the big-risk, big-reward world of cannabis, few companies have been able to go public, and the ones that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Canadian Delivery Service#Parcelpal Logistics Inc#Ptnyf#Loi
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wing Tests Store-to-Door Drone Delivery Service

The future of shopping takes another step closer to taking off as Wing, a drone delivery service, takes part in practice flights in Frisco. "We were really blown away by how they embrace technology. There's a lot of history here with self-driving cars and delivery robots and so they knew exactly what we were all about," said Wing marketing and communications director Jacob Demmitt.
ELECTRONICS
ptproductsonline.com

U.S. Physical Therapy Acquires Industrial Injury Prevention Services Company

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announces the acquisition of a 70% ownership interest in a leading provider of industrial injury prevention services. The acquired company also provides and manages inpatient and outpatient physical therapy services to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Place
Vancouver, CA
Cheddar News

Southeast Asia Superapp Grab CFO on Profitability, Growth as Company Goes Public

Grab, a Southeast Asia-based ride sharing, e-wallet, and delivery service, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via SPAC merger. CFO Peter Oey joined Cheddar's Brad Smith to talk about the IPO and why it was an ideal time for the company to go public. Oey noted that while Grab operates in 465 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries, there is still more opportunity to grow and expand while balancing profitability and growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

You & Mr Jones Data Company, fifty-five Continues Expansion With Office Opening In Southeast Asia

The team has welcomed Ben Poole as Head of Office in Singapore. Fifty-five, a global data and analytics consultancy part of the You & Mr Jones BrandTech™ group announced it has continued to expand its global footprint with the launch of its Singapore office and the appointment of Ben Poole as Head of Office. Poole will lead the company’s expansion in Southeast Asia, helping businesses leverage data and technology to engage consumers better, faster, and in a more cost-effective way.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Express Delivery Startup Jokr Raises $260M at $1.2B Valuation

Instant grocery delivery startup Jokr closed a $260 million Series B funding deal that puts the company’s valuation at $1.2 billion, giving it unicorn status nine months after launching, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Jokr plans to use the new infusion of capital to accelerate expansion plans...
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Is the Future of Cannabis in the Hands of e-Commerce?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Despite the inauspicious beginning of 2020, Hawke Media believes the COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented opportunities for companies in the right industries: specifically cannabis. Hawke Media, a digital marketing...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

7-Eleven pilots autonomous delivery service in California

7-Eleven is launching the first autonomous commercial delivery in the state of California with a new service available via its delivery app. The convenience store giant is partnering with autonomous vehicle company Nuro in an autonomous delivery pilot in Mountain View, Calif. Customers in the service area can place orders through the retailer’s 7Now delivery app to have their products brought to them by a Toyota Prius equipped with Nuro’s self-navigation technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WebProNews

Amazon Set to Pass UPS and FedEx as Largest US Delivery Service

Amazon is on the verge of a major milestone, as it closes in on UPS and FedEx as the largest US delivery service. Amazon may have started as an online book sales platform, but it has grown far beyond its origins. The company is now the largest e-commerce platform, the largest cloud provider and will soon be the largest delivery service, according to CNBC.
INDUSTRY
channele2e.com

Fastek Services Acquires Fellow IT Solutions Company Integranetics

Fastek Services has acquired fellow Kentucky-based IT solutions firm Integranetics for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 740 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Since the 1980s, Integranetics has provided network consulting and integration...
BUSINESS
KABC

Bidenomics: Delivery Services Say Shop and Ship Early For The Holidays

(Sacramento, CA) — Officials from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS are sending a simple message to their customers: shop early, ship early. The global supply chain delays are affecting delivery companies as mail orders are backlogged. To help relieve the bottlenecks, UPS is hiring around 100-thousand seasonal workers to process packages. The Postal Service and FedEx say December 15th is their deadline to mail gifts via regular ground shipping.
SACRAMENTO, CA
suasnews.com

Flytrex Raises $40M to Expand its Drone Delivery Service Across the US

Flytrex, a leader in on-demand drone delivery for food and retail, announced that it has raised a $40 million Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to date to $60 million. The round was led by BRM Group with participation from OurCrowd, Lukasz Gadowski, Founder and Chairman at Delivery Hero, and includes existing investors Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), btov, and BackBone Ventures. Flytrex will use the funds to ramp up expansion throughout the US and advance partnerships with leading retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), paving the runway for a future where drone delivery is the rule rather than the exception.
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Freight Company Begins Testing Autonomous Trucks in U.S.

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Einride, a freight technology company from Sweden, is working on...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy