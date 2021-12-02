12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock increased by 9.66% to $2.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares rose 8.88% to $206.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 7.49% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 7.27% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
Losers
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 22.75% to $15.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock declined by 22.52% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 4.84% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock fell 3.89% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 3.45% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 3.3% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Comments / 0