ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TabTrader Token Launch on Gate.io

By Peter Lehto
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyGa5_0dC7ow5i00

Image provided by TabTrader

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 2, 2021.

The offering of the TTT token started on December 1 on gate.io.

Information About TabTrader Token Allocation

EARLY ADOPTERS – 10%

PUBLIC SALE – 2%

ADOPTION FUND – 30%

TEAM & ADVISORS – 20%

TREASURY FUND – 38%

Start Time December 1, 2021

To take part in the offering:

  • Register on Gate.io and Log in
  • Complete user identity verification
  • Make sure you have enough balance of supported currency for the sale
  • Sign the Purchase Agreement on Startup before placing orders
  • Wait for the Startup sale

Support 20 USDT: Obtain 200 TTT, a Total of 4000 copies. To participate in Startup Sale, users will need to be VIP1 and above. It is free to participate in this event.

About Tab Trader: TabTrader is a trading platform that supports more than 30 exchanges with over 12,000 instruments. The trading terminal allows users to trade anywhere and anytime from their mobile device, with all the main cryptocurrency exchanges accessible through a unified interface.

TabTrader is the dominant exchange aggregation platform with more than 1.6 million downloads. Currently, it has more than 400 thousand active users on its Android and iOS apps, with its desktop and website version in the beta stage.

Features of TabTrader

TabTrader’s mission is to make investing easy and accessible from a smartphone. “We started on mobile because our mission is to allow everyone in the world to invest,” said Kirill Suslov, co-founder and CEO of TabTrader.

The features of using TabTrader include:

  • More than 30 exchanges and 12,000 instruments
  • API keys are kept on an exchange in encrypted form or are individually secured by users
  • Simple charts and indicators which can be used at ease for technical analysis
  • Real time monitoring of market depth
  • Traders get fast and reliable alerts, so they do not have to look at the charts constantly

Users can find more information about TabTrader on the whitepaper.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to participate in this token sale.

Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests about the IDO.

Contact information

Author: Peter Lehto

Phone: +31202170298

Email: peter@tab-trader.com

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $802M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $802,588,853 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qxz25z5z3rw7a8thk8exaarce74qyx77cjw6h8s. $802 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3CjcjjNLTawkm3KDh6cC5eEEx4ZjyeYgE9. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin And Rest Of The Crypto Bunch Are In A Freefall

It was a "bloody Saturday" for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the altcoins, with selling continuing unabated cutting across the cryptoverse. Cryptocurrencies, which were having a stellar run for much of the year, started showing signs of slowing down ever since most of them peaked in early November. It was believed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

After Kraken Listing, Robinhood Under Pressure To Add Shiba Inu: Will The Trading App Yield?

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has a loyal following, which does not think twice about springing to support the dog-themed meme currency. The unwavering support, increasing use cases and wider mainstream acceptance and adoption has led SHIB to leapfrog past its more illustrious meme peer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in terms of valuation at one point and earn the moniker "The Doge killer."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Venezuela#Tabtrader Token Launch#Ttt#Team Advisors#Treasury#Gate Io#Usdt#Startup Sale#Api
dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
Netherlands
dailyhodl.com

Crypto’s Top-Ranking Ethereum Competitor Could Explode to Five Times Its Current Value, According to Coin Bureau

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is explaining why he thinks one Ethereum (ETH) competitor and smart contract platform could explode in the coming months. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.7 million YouTube subscribers that Solana (SOL) can potentially hit “an extremely bullish target that borders on fantasy.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Another ENS Airdrop May Be Coming After The First One Gifted Up To $84,000 To Past Users

Another airdrop of the Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO: ENS) token may be coming after the first one saw unsuspecting past users receive sums ranging from $13,000 to $84,000. What Happened: A proposal of the autonomous decentralized organization (DAO) managing the Ethereum Name Service ecosystem would result in sending 213,049 ENS tokens to users who did not qualify for the previous airdrop. As of press time, over 96.5% of the votes are in favor of the proposal, with over 3.5 million ENS worth of votes cast ahead of the voting closing on Dec 6.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Decreases More Than 15% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 15.72% to $3,898.84. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $4,140.29 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy