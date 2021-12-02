TabTrader Token Launch on Gate.io

Image provided by TabTrader

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 2, 2021.

The offering of the TTT token started on December 1 on gate.io.

Information About TabTrader Token Allocation

EARLY ADOPTERS – 10%

PUBLIC SALE – 2%

ADOPTION FUND – 30%

TEAM & ADVISORS – 20%

TREASURY FUND – 38%

Start Time December 1, 2021

To take part in the offering:

Register on Gate.io and Log in

Complete user identity verification

Make sure you have enough balance of supported currency for the sale

Sign the Purchase Agreement on Startup before placing orders

Wait for the Startup sale

Support 20 USDT: Obtain 200 TTT, a Total of 4000 copies. To participate in Startup Sale, users will need to be VIP1 and above. It is free to participate in this event.

About Tab Trader: TabTrader is a trading platform that supports more than 30 exchanges with over 12,000 instruments. The trading terminal allows users to trade anywhere and anytime from their mobile device, with all the main cryptocurrency exchanges accessible through a unified interface.

TabTrader is the dominant exchange aggregation platform with more than 1.6 million downloads. Currently, it has more than 400 thousand active users on its Android and iOS apps, with its desktop and website version in the beta stage.

Features of TabTrader

TabTrader’s mission is to make investing easy and accessible from a smartphone. “We started on mobile because our mission is to allow everyone in the world to invest,” said Kirill Suslov, co-founder and CEO of TabTrader.

The features of using TabTrader include:

More than 30 exchanges and 12,000 instruments

API keys are kept on an exchange in encrypted form or are individually secured by users

Simple charts and indicators which can be used at ease for technical analysis

Real time monitoring of market depth

Traders get fast and reliable alerts, so they do not have to look at the charts constantly

Users can find more information about TabTrader on the whitepaper.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to participate in this token sale.

Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests about the IDO.

Contact information

Author: Peter Lehto

Phone: +31202170298

Email: peter@tab-trader.com

