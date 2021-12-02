ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErcqL_0dC7otRX00
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 21.53% to $3.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.2 million.
  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) shares rose 7.17% to $12.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 6.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 6.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

Losers

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock fell 11.04% to $5.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.9 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 5.61% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.1 million.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares fell 4.7% to $12.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.5 million.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock fell 3.49% to $78.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell 3.3% to $34.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock declined by 3.11% to $145.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In GameStop Or AMC?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. A number of retail investor favorite, high short interest stocks were trading lower this week in sympathy with the broader market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock has had quite a wild and volatile ride in 2021. The stock’s 52-week low is $102.66 with 52-week highs of $497.49. While many stocks continued to get hammered on Friday, Moderna’s stock has fared well, aided by an increase in demand for vaccines as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads throughout the world.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Information Technology#Phunware#Phun#Ci T#Cint#Auddia#Auud#Mysz#Clearone#Clro#Nxtd#Lidr#Bit Mining#Btcm#Photronics#Plab#Crus#Arqit Quantum#Skyworks Solutions
Seekingalpha.com

AMC, Bilibili pace a week of backsliding in Communications stocks

The Communications Services sector took it on the chin this week - the worst decliner among the 11 S&P 500 sectors, which is saying something after a week where the market as a whole sold off. Comms Services stocks fell 2.92% as a group, during a defensive period in which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included Chinese electric vehicle makers and a big three automaker. An American social media giant and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen. The major indexes closed lower on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DocuSign Plummets 40%: A Technical Breakdown

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading sharply lower Friday after fourth-quarter revenue and guidance came in below estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be between $557 million and $563 million, while analysts were expecting revenue of $573.8 million. FY22 revenue is predicted by the company to be between $2.083 billion and $2.089 billion, while analysts expected full-year 2022 revenue of $2.09 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares increased by 2.26% to $4.51 during Friday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.7 million. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.98. Trading volume for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are These 2 Tech Stocks Trading At A Discount?

Friday’s PreMarket Prep Plus broadcast featured Sean Udall, the Tech Stock Strategist and publisher of The Udall Report. Sean is a unique type of investor that combines fundamental and technical analysis along with closely tracking investor sentiment. Udall was asked for two issues in the technology sector that in his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 ARKK Stocks Being Ravaged by Bears That Are Top Picks Now

Cathe Wood’s Arkk Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is having a rough go this holiday season. The selling intensified over the past week with an explosion in trading volume. While a tradable bottom could be imminent, there’s no denying the trend is down and rallies are suspect. Bruised and battered price charts litter the landscape but today we’re going to highlight three ARKK stocks that find themselves deep in bear country.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DocuSign Drops Following Weak Revenue Forecast; Longeveron Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,512.05 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 15,029.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.13% to 4,525.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AstroNova

Looking into the current session, AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is trading at $14.99, after a 10.24% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 14.83%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 29.02%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.14% to $306.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $77.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DocuSign, Didi, Nvidia, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. DocuSign — The software stock plunged 40% after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance that was lower than what analysts expected. DocuSign gave a range of $557 million to $563 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $573.8 million. Asana —...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.73% to $306.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $190.77 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Trims This Conglomerate's Price Target

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray lowered 3M Co's (NYSE:MMM) price target to $199 (an upside of 15.3%) from $201 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Dray cites the company's announcement that its Q4 organic sales are tracking toward the low end of the guidance range, marking the "first negative update" he heard from across the sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy