12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock rose 9.56% to $38.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 5.45% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 4.97% to $197.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $99.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $21.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 9.1% to $1.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares fell 4.31% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 3.82% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares decreased by 3.81% to $15.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.1 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 3.76% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock decreased by 3.2% to $119.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Spr#Pyxis Tankers#Pxs#Ba#Ryanair Holdings#Ryaay#Tomz#Markforged Holding#Mkfg#Pioneer Power Solutions#Ppsi#Myna#Hyrecar#Hyre#Expeditors International#Expd
