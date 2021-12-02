Duluth Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 147.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,746,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.20 0.72 -0.02

EPS Actual 0.27 0.02 0.67 0.03

Revenue Estimate 142.83M 125.87M 274.07M 136.11M

Revenue Actual 149.13M 133.42M 255.96M 135.53M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.