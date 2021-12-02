ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

 3 days ago
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 147.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,746,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.20 0.72 -0.02

EPS Actual 0.27 0.02 0.67 0.03

Revenue Estimate 142.83M 125.87M 274.07M 136.11M

Revenue Actual 149.13M 133.42M 255.96M 135.53M

#Duluth Holdings
