The End is near. Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to a close and Epic has some big plans for the upcoming Chapter 3 as well as the Fortnite Season 8 live event. Epic Games have already decided to ditch seasons nine and X, ushering us into a new chapter, which might change the game as we know it. Now, the official countdown timer is live in-game and Epic, after several leaks, has officially announced the Fortnite Season 8 live event, which could easily be one of the biggest players have seen. Here’s everything you should know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale countdown, event time, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO