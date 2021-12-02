ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

By Laura Olson
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its law should be upheld—and they also seemed open to the possibility of undoing other precedent-setting abortion cases.

Supporters of the Mississippi law argued not only that it should be upheld, but that two key cases that have determined when a woman has the right to seek an abortion also should be overturned: the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

That would allow states to decide if they want to allow the medical procedure within their borders, the lawyers contended.

“When an issue affects everyone, and when the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, arguing that the precedents set in prior landmark abortion cases “have failed.”

Attorneys arguing on behalf of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic and of the federal government told the justices that the right to an abortion was correctly established in the Roe v. Wade decision and then reaffirmed in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

Undoing that right would have devastating consequences for people seeking abortions throughout the country, they said.

Some may be forced to travel out of state to seek care. If they lack the money and time off from work to do so, they may have no option beyond carrying a child to term, even if it is not in their best interest or that of their family, the lawyers said.

“There is no less need now than there was 30 years or 50 years ago for women to be able to make this fundamental choice for themselves about their bodies, lives and health,” said Julie Rickelman, senior director of litigation at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked Rickelman.

She noted that the Mississippi law would ban most abortions nine weeks earlier than the current legal standard, giving patients less time to navigate an array of regulatory barriers that some states have enacted to make it harder to seek an abortion.

The Roe decision established a legal right to an abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, or 26 weeks. In the Casey decision, the court ruled that people can obtain an abortion until viability, or the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — generally about 24 weeks.

The case argued Wednesday is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Ramifications for dozens of states

Wednesday’s hearing came after the top court already has been grappling with abortion rights.

Since announcing in May that the justices would take up the Mississippi case, the court has heard arguments over a Texas law designed to skirt the court’s past decisions and ban abortions about six weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle.

The pair of legal battles has thrust the contentious social issue back into the national spotlight, and thousands of activists in both support of and opposition to abortion rights flooded the sidewalks around the court on Wednesday to chant and wave signs.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist who practices at Emory University in Atlanta, said she regularly attends local protests in support of abortion access, and is worried about what will happen in her state if Roe is overturned.

Many of her patients don’t know until their second or third trimester that they or their fetus have developed a medical issue that requires terminating a pregnancy, Verma said.

“A lot of times this is an act of compassion, that people are trying to do the right thing in their pregnancy or [for] their existing children,” she said.

The pending abortion case could spur a cascade of legal changes across two dozen states if justices back the restrictive Mississippi law — and potentially dismantle the landmark 1973 ruling affirming the right to an abortion.

A dozen states — including Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri and Idaho — have “trigger laws” that would go into effect banning abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and five others still have abortion bans that pre-date Roe v. Wade on the books, which would become enforceable again if the case is overturned.

Amanda Davis, of Virginia, said during an interview outside the court on Wednesday that she’s been attending protests against abortion rights since the 1990s. Her faith as a Christian helped her decide.

“The Bible says do not murder, and I consider abortion murder,” Davis said.

Debate over precedents

During Wednesday’s arguments, the court’s liberal members repeatedly emphasized the implications of undoing the prior rulings.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked at one point.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, giving the court its conservative majority, noted that if the Mississippi law is upheld, states would not be barred from allowing abortion.

He listed a long line of major cases in which the Supreme Court overruled precedents, including Brown v. Board of Education, which found that racial segregation in schools violated the Constitution.

If the court had adhered to its earlier decisions in those cases, Kavanaugh said, “the country would be a much different place.”

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar underscored how deeply the Roe decision has been woven into everyday American life, noting that while some people don’t agree with the decision, they know what the court ruled and what it means if they have an unintended pregnancy.

“For the court to reverse course now, I think would run counter to that societal reliance and the very concept we have of what equality is guaranteed to women in this country,” Prelogar said.

The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. "The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out," […]
Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states' request […]
Delta surge continues with omicron on deck

With thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in Wisconsin and hospitals continuing to reaching capacity, the pandemic has continued to surge back in the state, hospital and health officials said Thursday. In Wisconsin's west and northwest, as well as in the Fox Valley, intensive care unit beds are full, according to the Wisconsin Hospital […]
Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and New Hampshire. The […]
GOP plans for secretary of state echo national push for elections control

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) announced Wednesday that she is running for secretary of state to empower an office she previously voted to gut. If she wins, she says she will seek to give the office the power to oversee elections, a goal other Republicans nationwide have been pursuing. In announcing her candidacy, Loudenbeck accused current […]
Wisconsin Senate Republicans move school culture war bill forward

Republicans on the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Education advanced a bill on Monday that would ban teaching certain topics about race and the harms of racism in schools, setting the bill up for a potential vote in the Senate when it returns in January.  The advancement of the bill aimed at prohibiting the teaching of […]
Elections Commission slams Audit Bureau, seeks new election rules

In a marathon meeting on Wednesday, the normally polarized Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) responded to a report on the administration of the 2020 election by state auditors through an unusual series of largely unanimous votes.  The meeting was the first chance for members of the embattled commission to publicly respond to the report from the […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden to unveil plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden will be announcing Thursday, according to senior administration officials who briefed […]
Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats' massive social policy and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […]
Wisconsin Examiner

‘I don’t believe it was a dead end’

Second of two parts On the same day that the Wisconsin Assembly overwhelmingly approved a $15 million loan guarantee that officials in Park Falls hoped would save the city's historic paper mill, a Wisconsin state senator pronounced the legislation all but dead. Language completely unrelated to the bill but tacked on in the second part […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden's massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Michigan shifts strategy on Line 5, drops federal case

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge, six days after a federal judge ruled in Enbridge's favor that the case would be heard in federal court. Whitmer's office signaled in a release Tuesday that the state is "shifting its legal strategy." Rather than attempting to appeal Judge Janet Neff's […]
$200 million in ARPA money sent to local governments across Wisconsin

Local governments big and small across Wisconsin received a total of $200 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) this week. The program is meant to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and was disbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.  The amount each municipality received was determined through a formula based […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Struggling to save the Park Falls paper mill

First of two parts Over three days in the middle of November, online auctioneers sold off bits and pieces of the paper mill that for a century has anchored the city of Park Falls in northern Wisconsin. The auction began just days after the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill to steer a $15 million loan […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Member of committee guiding wolf policy has been cited for illegal trapping

A member of the committee responsible for establishing how wolves will be managed in Wisconsin has twice been cited for violations of state trapping laws, court records show.  Patrick Quaintance, a former warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is a member of the Wolf Management Plan Committee (WMPC) — which is working […]
Wisconsin Examiner

When government and colleges come up short in meeting student needs, faculty unions step up

Where can students turn for help with basic survival needs when their colleges and government programs fail them in a crisis? At a growing number of campuses, students are getting aid from the same people they turn to for classroom help: their professors. Halima is a Somalia-born dental technician student at Milwaukee Area Technical College […]
Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

There's no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Jury finds McMichaels, Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

A nearly all-white jury in a Glynn County, Georgia courtroom Wednesday afternoon convicted three white men of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery as the 25-year-old Black jogger ran through their neighborhood in February 2020. Travis McMichael, seen all over the world in a viral video that shows him firing a shotgun into Arbery […]
Wisconsin Examiner

Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration

 The Bureau of Land Management is updating Obama-era plans to manage the greater sage-grouse in 10 Western states.  The BLM has published a request for comments to help update management plans for the bird's habitat in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and other Western states.  The Interior Department agency will review new scientific data, including […]
Wisconsin Examiner

‘No Thanksgiving without immigrants’

Immigration activists and the families of undocumented workers showed up  in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee outside the offices of Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. Their message, aimed to keep the pressure on Democrats to provide a pathway to citizenship in the Build Back Better plan that passed the House and now moves […]
