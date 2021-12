Pre-order our "red in white" vinyl variant of Bitter Branches' debut LP. Not only are Deadguy reunited (with a new documentary out), frontman Tim Singer is also staying busy with his newer band Bitter Branches. The band -- which also features members of Calvary, Lighten Up!, Go! For The Throat, The Curse, and Walleye -- recently put out their "Along Came A Bastard" b/w "Fraudulent" single, and now they've announced their debut full-length, Your Neighbors Are Failures, due February 25 via Equal Vision. It features "Along Came A Bastard" as well as the just-released "Solo Trip," and like the previous single, "Solo Trip" channels the noise rock/post-hardcore/grunge vibes of stuff like Mudhoney, Scratch Acid, and Bleach-era Nirvana. Listen below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO