ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Warning over pilots’ lack of flying after ‘serious incident’ involving Tui plane

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEeDR_0dC7npsQ00

The rapid descent of a Tui Airways plane could be linked to its pilots being grounded for long periods during the coronavirus pandemic, investigators said.

Sixty-seven passengers and six crew were on board the flight when it was involved in a “serious incident” as it approached Aberdeen Airport on September 11.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pilots were instructed by air traffic control (ATC) to abort the landing due to a search-and-rescue helicopter in the area.

After climbing close to the altitude of 3,000ft requested by ATC, the Boeing 737 “deviated significantly from the expected flight path” by descending to as low as 1,780 ft at a speed more than 40% quicker than the one selected by the pilots.

This was a “high rate of descent” and an increase in speed which was “not corrected in a timely manner”, the AAIB said.

It took 57 seconds for the crew to increase the altitude and correct the flightpath, before safely landing the aircraft following the flight from the Spanish island of Majorca.

An investigation into the cause of the incident continues but the preliminary report noted the pilots had experienced “significant periods without flying in the preceding 18 months”.

It was the first officer’s fourth flight in nearly 11 months while the captain had flown 10 flights during the previous month.

Regulators have been concerned that pilots returning to the flight deck following extended periods without flying could be at risk of performing below their normal standard

AAIB

Air travel has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, with flight numbers heavily reduced.

The report stated both pilots had completed flight simulator sessions during the virus crisis but warned it can be “difficult in the simulated environment to replicate moments of high crew workload”.

It added: “Regulators have been concerned that pilots returning to the flight deck following extended periods without flying could be at risk of performing below their normal standard during their first few flights.

“Although this investigation has not established a link between this event and a lack of line flying, this special bulletin is published for awareness and because a link is clearly one possibility.”

A Tui spokeswoman said: “We have worked closely with the AAIB throughout this investigation and will continue to do so until a final report is published.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew is always our primary concern and we would like to reassure all customers and crew that the safety of the aircraft was assured throughout this flight.

“We provide training that exceeds all regulatory requirements, this includes the additional refresher and recency training completed by all pilots prior to flights being undertaken.

“The industry has faced unique circumstances with the grounding of many planes and crew due to the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

Why Some Pilots Fly Into A Storm And Others Decide To Fly Around

Are you a white-knuckle flyer? I remember my first flight alone at the ripe age of 18, sitting next to a white-haired man reading a newspaper. Fast forward two hours, and our plane bounced and dipped through the sky. I glanced over to see his newspaper on the floor and his white knuckles gripping our shared armrest. I recall watching the magic of the light show just beyond my window at night as our plane zoomed through the sky at 500 miles an hour. Tucked into my little cocoon, warm and dry, while the weather raged in a magnificent show beside us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

MH370: Could missing Malaysian Airlines plane finally be found?

The disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries. But a British aeronautical engineer, who has spent more than a year working on the disaster, thinks he has calculated where MH370 crashed. Richard Godfrey believes the Boeing 777 crashed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Ethiopian A350 wing-tip strike left 110m scar on Johannesburg runway

South African investigators have disclosed that an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 crew was attempting a go-around in gusty conditions at Johannesburg when the twinjet’s right wing-tip struck the runway. The aircraft, arriving from Addis Ababa on 6 November, had been cleared for the OKPIT 4A arrival pattern and ILS approach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Atc#Spanish#Aaib Air
Boston

Noisy planes flying over Hull may soon be a thing of the past

Flight paths for two runways have been altered to not bring planes over highly populated areas of Hull. For those in Hull bothered by noisy planes departing and arriving at Logan International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration has a fix that may soon make the friendly skies quieter. On Thursday,...
HULL, MA
Daily Mail

Hero pilots flew an ‘out of control’ plane for FIVE HOURS over Siberia after their aircraft with 200 passengers on board plunged into a sudden dive after take off

Hero pilots flew an 'out of control' plane over Siberia for five hours when the aircraft plunged into a sudden dive after taking off with 200 passengers onboard. The S7 plane ran into trouble - the autopilot system disconnected, there was an onboard electronics failure and the fuselage was covered in ice - five minutes after taking off from Magdan airport in eastern Russia.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man tied to seat on Ryanair plane after trying to open door mid-flight

Passengers and crew joined forces to restrain a man on a Ryanair flight after he “went beserk” and tried to open the plane door mid-flight.The budget flight was travelling from Seville to Budapest when the man became aggressive, kicking fellow passengers’ seats, shouting and threatening them with a pen, fellow flyers told Spanish newspaper La Razón.The situation escalated when the man threatened to open the aircraft door mid-flight, at which point an off-duty security guard intervened to help restrain the disruptive passenger.At one point, the pilot reportedly had to leave the cockpit to help crew deal with the altercation.A video...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
airwaysmag.com

From Four to None? Evolution of the Flight Crew

MIAMI – There has been recent news about Single Pilot Operations (SPO), which refers to flying commercial aircraft with only one Pilot in the cockpit. The sole Pilot would be assisted by advanced onboard automation and/or ground operators, providing piloting support services. Improvements in automation technology may eventually eliminate the...
New York Post

Dramatic video shows flames shooting out of plane’s engine after bird mishap

Frightening video captured flames spewing out of a Ryanair plane’s engine after a collision with a flock of herons while on approach to an airport in Italy. The long-legged, long-necked birds were sucked into an engine of the Boeing 737 moments before the flight from London Stansted Airport landed in Bologna about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Independent.
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Kenya Airways Under Fire From Pilots For Flying 787s Too Fast

Kenya Airways has come into conflict with its pilots’ union regarding the speed at which it has asked crews to fly the Boeing 787 on a certain route. The measure on the Kenyan flag carrier’s Nairobi-Guangzhou route is designed to cut costs. However, the union has asserted that the plan, which also reduces the number of pilots onboard the flights, is illegal.
WORLD
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
simpleflying.com

What Happens During An Aircraft’s C-Check

Aircraft maintenance procedures are a critical piece in the larger puzzle of keeping airline fleets active. There are several different kinds of these, of which a term that you may have come across more frequently than others is a ‘C-check.’ But what exactly does this entail?. What does a C-check...
The Independent

FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes

Federal officials said Monday they are seeking more than $160,000 in fines from eight airline passengers over incidents involving alcohol.The Federal Aviation Administration said the biggest single proposed fine, topping $40,000, involves a passenger who brought alcohol on the plane and drank it, smoked marijuana in the lavatory, and sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines jet in April.Police arrested the passenger after the plane from San Jose California, landed in San Diego, and charged the person with resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to the FAA It was not clear why the passenger was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350 Suffers Wing Tip Strike During Landing

An Ethiopian Airlines Airbus suffered extensive wing damage after a hard landing in Johannesburg earlier this month. The incident damaged a jet just one-year-old and is the latest in a series of incidents to dog the airline. A hard landing causes wingtip damage. A report in The Aviation Herald details...
travelnoire.com

Black Flight Crews Reveal Horror Stories With Passengers

The number of unruly passengers is at an all-time high, and Black flight crews are dishing on some of the worst moments. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 5,000 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including more than 2,600 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy