ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Last Week of Medicare Open Enrollment

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Medicare Solutions is ready to help answer...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Open Enrollment#Annual Enrollment#Texas Medicare Solutions
Reuters

Two hippos in Belgian zoo test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Two hippos have tested positive for COVID-19 at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium in what could be the first reported cases in the species, zoo staff said. Hippos Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien have no symptoms apart from a runny nose, but the zoo said the pair had been put into quarantine as a precaution.
PETS
CNN

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy