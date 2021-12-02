Georgia teen facing rape charge, accused of cutting name on victim’s body

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Grovetown teenager has been charged as an adult with rape for an incident that happened earlier this year.

Warrants charge Kain Harris Lord with rape and aggravated battery for an incident that allegedly happened back on July 9.

The warrants accuse Lord of binding the victim’s hands and feet. They go on to accuse him of carving his name into two places on the victim’s body.

