Cancer

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

By Eric Greene
 3 days ago
I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the...

Pittsfield, MA
