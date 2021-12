Panda Global is known for being a big part of the Super Smash Bros. community and they recently scored a big win for said community. Nintendo announced a new partnership with Panda Global last week to bring about the first-ever officially licensed Super Smash Bros. tournaments. In 2022, things will kick off with a championship circuit in North America for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee. That’s right. In addition to the current iteration of the game, the arguably most popular iteration at the competitive level is also being featured! There are no dates or prizing information yet, but those updates will come in the future.

