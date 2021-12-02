This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America

Home prices in the United States have skyrocketed this year. According to the carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index , which tracks U.S. home prices, the median price of a home nationwide rose 19.8% in August, compared with the same month last year. In Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa, Florida, that figure was above 25%. And the city with the most expensive houses in America is the San Jose, California, metro area.

There are several reasons for the jump in housing prices. Among them are extremely low interest rates. Another is the migration of people from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities inland. In theory, these should have cheaper real estate. However, sharp increases in demand for houses have pushed prices up by double-digit percentages. ( Still, you can buy a home for under $100,000 in these American cities .)

Many people who have moved also believe that smaller cities and towns have a better quality of life. Moreover, the ability to work from home, largely triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed people to move long distances from their offices.

Realtor.com'sSeptember 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report points out, "The median national home price for active listings remained the same from August through September, at $380,000. The median listing price again grew by 8.6% over last year, the same growth rate as last month."

Despite the migration from large coastal cities, these cities continue to have the most expensive real estate prices. The market in the San Jose metropolitan area has a median list price of $1,250,000, the highest in the country. Nearby San Francisco has a median asking price of $993,000, also remarkably high. The median list price in New York is also very high at $608,000. ( Find out if they are also among the American cities with the highest share of luxury homes for sale .

To find the median asking prices of homes in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas, 24/7 Wall St. used Realtor.com'sSeptember 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report .

50. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

> Median asking price: $199,000

49. Rochester, NY

> Median asking price: $217,000

47. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY

> Median asking price: $230,000

47. Pittsburgh, PA

> Median asking price: $230,000

46. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

> Median asking price: $249,000

44. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

> Median asking price: $250,000

44. St. Louis, MO-IL

> Median asking price: $250,000

43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

> Median asking price: $253,000

42. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

> Median asking price: $271,000

41. Oklahoma City, OK

> Median asking price: $277,000

40. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

> Median asking price: $279,000

39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

> Median asking price: $280,000

38. Columbus, OH

> Median asking price: $289,000

37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

> Median asking price: $312,000

36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

> Median asking price: $315,000

35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

> Median asking price: $322,000

34. Kansas City, MO-KS

> Median asking price: $325,000

33. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

> Median asking price: $332,000

32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

> Median asking price: $335,000

31. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

> Median asking price: $337,000

30. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

> Median asking price: $340,000

29. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

> Median asking price: $346,000

27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

> Median asking price: $350,000

27. Richmond, VA

> Median asking price: $350,000

25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

> Median asking price: $363,000

25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

> Median asking price: $363,000

24. Jacksonville, FL

> Median asking price: $370,000

23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

> Median asking price: $380,000

22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

> Median asking price: $390,000

21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

> Median asking price: $396,000

20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

> Median asking price: $398,000

19. Raleigh, NC

> Median asking price: $427,000

18. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

> Median asking price: $429,000

17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

> Median asking price: $430,000

16. Nashville-Davidsonâ€“Murfreesboroâ€“Franklin, TN

> Median asking price: $448,000

15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

> Median asking price: $463,000

14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

> Median asking price: $475,000

13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

> Median asking price: $510,000

12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

> Median asking price: $540,000

11. Austin-Round Rock, TX

> Median asking price: $546,000

10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

> Median asking price: $555,000

9. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA

> Median asking price: $589,000

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

> Median asking price: $600,000

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

> Median asking price: $608,000

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

> Median asking price: $675,000

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

> Median asking price: $677,000

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

> Median asking price: $827,000

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

> Median asking price: $968,000

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

> Median asking price: $993,000

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

> Median asking price: $1,250,000