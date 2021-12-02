ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Gyi_0dC7mxu100 Home prices in the United States have skyrocketed this year. According to the carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index , which tracks U.S. home prices, the median price of a home nationwide rose 19.8% in August, compared with the same month last year. In Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa, Florida, that figure was above 25%. And the city with the most expensive houses in America is the San Jose, California, metro area.

There are several reasons for the jump in housing prices. Among them are extremely low interest rates. Another is the migration of people from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities inland. In theory, these should have cheaper real estate. However, sharp increases in demand for houses have pushed prices up by double-digit percentages. ( Still, you can buy a home for under $100,000 in these American cities .)

Many people who have moved also believe that smaller cities and towns have a better quality of life. Moreover, the ability to work from home, largely triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed people to move long distances from their offices.

Realtor.com'sSeptember 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report points out, "The median national home price for active listings remained the same from August through September, at $380,000. The median listing price again grew by 8.6% over last year, the same growth rate as last month."

Despite the migration from large coastal cities, these cities continue to have the most expensive real estate prices. The market in the San Jose metropolitan area has a median list price of $1,250,000, the highest in the country. Nearby San Francisco has a median asking price of $993,000, also remarkably high. The median list price in New York is also very high at $608,000. ( Find out if they are also among the American cities with the highest share of luxury homes for sale .

To find the median asking prices of homes in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas, 24/7 Wall St. used Realtor.com'sSeptember 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report .

Click here to see this city has the most expensive houses in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQ0sT_0dC7mxu100

50. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
> Median asking price: $199,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgsky_0dC7mxu100

49. Rochester, NY
> Median asking price: $217,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBluY_0dC7mxu100

47. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
> Median asking price: $230,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K99cR_0dC7mxu100

47. Pittsburgh, PA
> Median asking price: $230,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3Jyu_0dC7mxu100

46. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
> Median asking price: $249,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id3vU_0dC7mxu100

44. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
> Median asking price: $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9SKn_0dC7mxu100

44. St. Louis, MO-IL
> Median asking price: $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIi5d_0dC7mxu100

43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
> Median asking price: $253,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZ8yF_0dC7mxu100

42. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
> Median asking price: $271,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGIwi_0dC7mxu100

41. Oklahoma City, OK
> Median asking price: $277,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNPMs_0dC7mxu100

40. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
> Median asking price: $279,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e2q0_0dC7mxu100

39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
> Median asking price: $280,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZvBl_0dC7mxu100

38. Columbus, OH
> Median asking price: $289,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3LsH_0dC7mxu100

37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
> Median asking price: $312,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxmx6_0dC7mxu100

36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
> Median asking price: $315,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asCAE_0dC7mxu100

35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
> Median asking price: $322,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8mvD_0dC7mxu100

34. Kansas City, MO-KS
> Median asking price: $325,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xomGI_0dC7mxu100

33. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
> Median asking price: $332,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIhrj_0dC7mxu100

32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
> Median asking price: $335,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQtgT_0dC7mxu100

31. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
> Median asking price: $337,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofrWE_0dC7mxu100

30. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
> Median asking price: $340,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVbUU_0dC7mxu100

29. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
> Median asking price: $346,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdGlG_0dC7mxu100

27. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
> Median asking price: $350,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fk18y_0dC7mxu100

27. Richmond, VA
> Median asking price: $350,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQC6J_0dC7mxu100

25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
> Median asking price: $363,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbUmp_0dC7mxu100

25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
> Median asking price: $363,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A69W6_0dC7mxu100

24. Jacksonville, FL
> Median asking price: $370,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIULz_0dC7mxu100

23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
> Median asking price: $380,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwY7g_0dC7mxu100

22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
> Median asking price: $390,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTbZA_0dC7mxu100

21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
> Median asking price: $396,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lELqF_0dC7mxu100

20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
> Median asking price: $398,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaPA6_0dC7mxu100

19. Raleigh, NC
> Median asking price: $427,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk7Ev_0dC7mxu100

18. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
> Median asking price: $429,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quwZx_0dC7mxu100

17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
> Median asking price: $430,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4ms4_0dC7mxu100

16. Nashville-Davidsonâ€“Murfreesboroâ€“Franklin, TN
> Median asking price: $448,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLOGP_0dC7mxu100

15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
> Median asking price: $463,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jznz_0dC7mxu100

14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
> Median asking price: $475,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIeLG_0dC7mxu100

13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
> Median asking price: $510,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhYmQ_0dC7mxu100

12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> Median asking price: $540,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P44HK_0dC7mxu100

11. Austin-Round Rock, TX
> Median asking price: $546,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAT4Z_0dC7mxu100

10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
> Median asking price: $555,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Oln_0dC7mxu100

9. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA
> Median asking price: $589,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsJlh_0dC7mxu100

8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> Median asking price: $600,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYk8d_0dC7mxu100

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Median asking price: $608,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp8Ww_0dC7mxu100

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
> Median asking price: $675,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321qZz_0dC7mxu100

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
> Median asking price: $677,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvIem_0dC7mxu100

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
> Median asking price: $827,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O58GH_0dC7mxu100

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
> Median asking price: $968,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291dIh_0dC7mxu100

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
> Median asking price: $993,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA830_0dC7mxu100

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
> Median asking price: $1,250,000

24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most People Out Of Work

The jobs situation in America has improved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION for November showed that the country added 210,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%. Last April, the jobless number soared to 14.2% as the virus spread. Just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24 Iconic Sandwiches You Can Make at Home

Staying at home all the time and not being allowed to go outside except for essential activities such as doing grocery shopping comes with many challenges, and one of them is how to stay away from the fridge. Whether you are hungry or just bored, the result if often the same — you make yourself […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New York

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New York, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Fewest Smokers

The effect of smoking have killed millions of Americans over the years. The CDC says smoking damages almost every organ in the body. It can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and strokes. It is America’s single largest cause of preventable deaths.  Annual deaths from smoking related diseases are just shy of 500,000 Smoking also […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Burger King Capitals of America

Burger King is one of the best-known fast food chains in the country. Although it is smaller than McDonald’s, a higher percentage of its restaurants are in the United States and the “Home of the Whopper” has proved to be a serious rival in the Burger Wars. (See where it ranks among the best burgers […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City That Gets The Least Sleep

Loss of sleep causes a litany of healthcare problems. According to Healthline, these include immunity weakening, inability to focus, risk of diabetes, weight gain, and high blood pressure. According to the Sleep Foundation: In sleep medicine, sleep deprivation is defined based on sleep duration, which is the total amount of time a person spends asleep. […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Massachusetts, deaths attributable to the […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Drunkest Country In The World

Heavy drinking is among the most dangerous of habits. The CDC reports that it is among the four major risk factors for chronic disease, joining tobacco use, lack of physical activity, and poor nutrition. The CDC labels it “excessive alcohol” use. In the U.S., the health effects kill about 50,000 Americans a year. Alcohol use […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State for Veteran Benefits

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, a news and resource website for military members, veterans, and their families, these benefits include disability compensation, pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training, Small Business Administration […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
