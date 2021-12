Are we still on the Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will be fired watch? The whole situation is frustrating at this point if I am being honest. I never expected the Chicago Bears to fire Nagy before the end of the season seeing they have never done this in their 101-year existence. However, I did think with how bad the team has been and the new rule put in place that allows teams to interview coaches in the last two weeks of the regular season that there’d be a strong chance history is made.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO