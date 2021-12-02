Tom Brady surprises high school students after accidental WhatsApp message

NFL legend Tom Brady gave a group of high school students a surprise of a lifetime after a WhatsApp group chat went wrong.

Notre Dame Prep basketball team were attempting to organise practices when player Vinny Tartaglia added one of his teammate’s numbers in with one digit wrong.

They were stunned when Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting replied questioning why he had been added into the group.

To prove the Super Bowl winner was who he said he was he sent a selfie from the Bucs locker room before he FaceTimed the team with teammates Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady joining in.

“We were trying to add people, and the last person was Luca, but I was one digit off,” Tartaglia told ClickonDetriot.com .

“They were shocked,” Fournette told ESPN . “I think that’s ... to guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them. You know what I mean? Who wouldn’t want to look up to a guy like that?”

Brady added: “That was sweet. I didn’t know who it was. [Leonard] said, ‘Here’s my boy’ or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too.”