ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall in Timberwolves loss to Wizards

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47t2FA_0dC7miuM00
Dec 2, 2021

Timberwolves fans should be able to stop holding their breath after Karl-Anthony Towns said he's feeling better than he thought he would be following a scary fall during Minnesota's 115-107 loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, Towns drove the baseline and dunked, but his momentum carried him forward and he lost his grip on the rim, sending the 7-footer crashing to the hardwood where he appeared to land on his tailbone.

Towns, who finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, was later seen laying sideways on the padded chairs on the sideline, receiving medical attention from trainers. But it seems he's avoided serious injury.

"I feel better than I thought I was gonna feel," Towns said after the game, according to Dane Moore, who reports that Towns' X-rays on his tailbone were negative

Towns' status for Friday's game at Brooklyn is unknown, but if the Wolves wanted to give him some rest he could get four full days if he's held out until the following game Monday against Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Wizards' frantic rally falls short this time in a 109-103 loss to the Hornets

WASHINGTON - The Washington Wizards nearly pulled off a repeat performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie already had done his part, making his only two field goals of the night in the fourth quarter - both three-pointers, of course. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then slid into his role, nailing a three with 51.6 seconds left to leave the Wizards two points behind.
NBA
dcsportsking.com

Wes Unseld Jr. not happy with Wizards after embarrassing loss to Pelicans

The Washington Wizards went into Thanksgiving on a sour note. The Wizards were blown out by the woeful New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night 127-102. Following the game, Bradley Beal admitted that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was not pleased with the team’s efforts. “For the first time Coach [Unseld Jr.]...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Timberwolves GameThread

The Washington Wizards host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. And you can listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM. Greydy has the preview here. Go Wizards.
NBA
Daily Herald

Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late

WASHINGTON -- Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to leave the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk, but he seemed OK...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Timberwolves preview: Washington looks to bounce back after 4-game road trip

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt (Day-to-Day); Jaden McDaniels (Day-to-Day); Patrick Beverley (Groin, Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards (13-8) will return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) for the first time this season on Wednesday....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Wolves#The Washington Wizards
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy