X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall in Timberwolves loss to Wizards

Dec 2, 2021

Timberwolves fans should be able to stop holding their breath after Karl-Anthony Towns said he's feeling better than he thought he would be following a scary fall during Minnesota's 115-107 loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, Towns drove the baseline and dunked, but his momentum carried him forward and he lost his grip on the rim, sending the 7-footer crashing to the hardwood where he appeared to land on his tailbone.

Towns, who finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, was later seen laying sideways on the padded chairs on the sideline, receiving medical attention from trainers. But it seems he's avoided serious injury.

"I feel better than I thought I was gonna feel," Towns said after the game, according to Dane Moore, who reports that Towns' X-rays on his tailbone were negative

Towns' status for Friday's game at Brooklyn is unknown, but if the Wolves wanted to give him some rest he could get four full days if he's held out until the following game Monday against Atlanta.