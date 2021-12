Cedar Hill Newman International TCAL State Champions. Today was not an ordinary Saturday as fans entered Lion Stadium in Plano. The crowd was excited to see who was going to be this years Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) State Champions. K104 sports radio host Ron Murray Jr. was in the building to see this exciting event. Murray was impressed with game MVP Tayden Gray as he played well on both the offensive and defensive sides of the line. Gray scored two Touchdowns and had some key defensive stops to will the Warriors to victory despite unexpected challenges.

PLANO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO