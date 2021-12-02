SGA reflects on the fall semester

You are exhausted. It’s obvious by this point in the semester that even just barely passing your classes is fine. It’s coming up on that time when you wish the holidays were here and not just because it’s an excuse to sleep the day away. End of semester burnout is affecting everyone a little differently this semester, with some taking a harder hit than others. But what is it exactly that has us all doubled over in pain particularly bad this year at the thought of final exams and group project presentations?

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO