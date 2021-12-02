ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

SGA reflects on the fall semester

By Katherine Conlon & Ally Duvak
Muhlenberg Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the semester draws to a close, The Weekly checked in with the Student Government Association (SGA) to hear their reflections on the past few months and what they are looking forward to in the future. SGA President Zaire Carter ‘22 stated, “I believe that the visibility of SGA has increased...

muhlenbergweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
crusadernews.com

SGA welcomes in chill week

A chill week will kick off at Seward County Community College in the student union from Nov. 29 -Dec. 3. Throughout this whole week, the student government will be hosting a number of activities for students to destress from classes.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Technician Online

Student Senate conducts final fall semester meeting of 101st session

The Student Senate conducted its final meeting of the fall semester on Nov. 17. The Senate passed six bills, among them the Mental Health Initiative Act. The treasury announced it achieved $2 million ever allocated as appropriations to student organizations. Zoe Smith, a third-year studying political science and French, was...
EDUCATION
kgns.tv

UISD changes last day of fall semester

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early for thousands of local students. The UISD Board of Trustees revised the academic calendar making the last day of the fall semester Friday, December 17. UISD sent a statement to parents saying that the return date will not be altered, students and...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sga#Mental Health#Cccl#College#The Jed Foundation#The Curriculum Committee
Daily Collegian

UMass SGA President Prabhu Rajkumar resigns

University of Massachusetts Student Government Association President Prabhu Rajkumar resigned Wednesday night at the weekly senate meeting. “In the past few months, there have been quite a few concerns about my performance as President, most notably my inability to attend several meetings,” Rajkumar said. “I would like to apologize for this and for the lackluster leadership I’ve shown as the face of the SGA.”
COLLEGES
Villanovan

SGA, BSU React to Racial Slur Allegations at Senate Meeting

On Nov. 10, the University Student Government Senate held its first public meeting since the resignation of a freshman Senator on Nov. 4 following their alleged use of a racial slur directed toward a Black student. The allegation and resulting resignation—referred to as “what happened last week,” “the incident” and...
VILLANOVA, PA
Daily Tar Heel

Editorial: Reviewing UNC's policies of the fall semester

We are finally near the end of many students’ first semester on campus, following a virtual year induced by COVID-19. This fall has not been without hurdles as students — and the University — grappled with a return to on-campus living and in-person learning. The administration is in a crucial situation where its policies are especially important to students and have been known to disappoint the campus community in the past.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
paisano-online.com

End of the semester burnout

You are exhausted. It’s obvious by this point in the semester that even just barely passing your classes is fine. It’s coming up on that time when you wish the holidays were here and not just because it’s an excuse to sleep the day away. End of semester burnout is affecting everyone a little differently this semester, with some taking a harder hit than others. But what is it exactly that has us all doubled over in pain particularly bad this year at the thought of final exams and group project presentations?
COLLEGES
anselm.edu

Meelia's Access Academy Wraps up Fall Semester Courses

On Monday, Nov. 29, Manchester-area high school students gathered at Saint Anselm College to give their final presentations following their participation in the college’s Access Academy’s fall semester courses. A Meelia Center for Community Engagement program, Access Academy is an on-campus after-school educational experience that offers high schoolers courses taught by Saint Anselm College students supported by the college’s faculty and staff. Through the fall semester presentations, participants showcased the knowledge they gained this semester.
MANCHESTER, NH
thecollegevoice.org

SGA Forum on Title IX: What We Know and What the College is Doing

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. Students packed Hillel House on Nov. 11, in a sea of green at the Student Government Association (SGA) open forum relating to the Nov. 6 Title IX voyeurism case in Katherine Blunt House. Members of administration in attendance included Ariella “Ari” R. Rotramel, Interim Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion (DIEI); Rachel Stewart, Director of Sexual Violence Prevention & Advocacy (SVPA); Victor J. Arcelus, Dean of Students; Geoff Norbert, Assistant Dean of Student Engagement and New Student Programs; Sara Rothenberger, Assistant Dean for Residential Education and Living (REAL); Ebony Manning, Associate Dean for Equity and Compliance Programs and Title IX Coordinator; and Mary Savage, Director of Campus Safety. The forum ran from 7:15 PM-9:15 PM, as students shared frustrations with the College’s handling of the situations, offered suggestions for change, and asked questions regarding available information about the case and about the funding of the Title IX office and the office of SVPA.
NEW LONDON, CT
Berkeley Beacon

SGA discusses CHW-ECAPS merger

The Student Government Association met with Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health and Wellness Brandin Dear on Nov. 5 to discuss the integration of the college’s Center for Health and Wellness and its Counseling and Psychological Services. The college announced its CHW-ECAPS merger last fall, hiring Dear shortly after....
COLLEGES
theutcecho.com

Semester in Review

This semester felt less uncanny valley than previous pandemic times, but it still didn’t feel right. Though the majority of students were back on campus and in person classes resumed, the overall tension of the campus seemed to remain raised. I personally spent the most time on campus this semester...
COLLEGES
thepostathens.com

OU implements anti-hazing education efforts throughout Fall Semester

Ohio University implemented numerous hazing education measures this semester in accordance with Collin’s Law that have strived to make OU students more aware of power-based violence such as hazing. In July, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the anti-hazing legislation into law following its unanimous passing in the Ohio House and...
COLLEGES
Crimson White Online

Arboretum, SGA partner to provide fresh produce to students

The University of Alabama Arboretum has partnered with the Student Government Association to combat food insecurity at the University. Once the produce is grown and harvested, it will be stored in a freezer in the UA Student Center where any student can take what they need. “Food insecurity is an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Berkeley Beacon

SGA considers diversity, student engagement initiatives

The Student Government Association discussed a fight for mental health breaks at colleges in the Boston area at its meeting on Oct. 8. Executive Vice President Pranit Chand met with the Boston Intercollegiate Student Government about passing legislation among colleges allowing students a three-day mental health break each semester. Many students’ learning preferences and needs changed as a result of the pandemic, he said, and the mental health break may provide students the rest they need to stay healthy throughout the semester.
BOSTON, MA
kscequinox.com

Nearing semester’s end

As the year draws to a close, students are reflecting on a semester that contained both attempts at returning to normal and the continued anxieties of life during a pandemic. While Keene State has seen a return to in-person classes this semester, the guidelines regarding testing and mask wearing remain in place, and the school has stated that students who aren’t feeling well shouldn’t attend class. Because of these restrictions, missing classes is a very frequent possibility for students. Zoom remains an option for many classrooms, but there are some classes whose full return to in-person learning makes it difficult for students struggling to follow COVID guidelines.
KEENE, NH
rwuhawksherald.com

RWU maintains low COVID-19 positivity rate thus far in fall semester

According to Vice President of Student Life Dr. John King, the Roger Williams University campus community has not exceeded a 0.23% positivity rate for any week this semester to date. “This is a remarkable feat given state and regional COVID cases,” said King. As of Nov. 29, there have been...
COLLEGES
Bwog

Columbia Engineering Announces New P/D/F Policy For Fall Semester

Interim Dean Shih-Fu Chang and Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs Barclay Morrison sent an email detailing a new P/D/F policy for SEAS students. In an email sent to SEAS students today, Interim Dean Shih-Fu Chang and Vice Dean for Undergraduate Programs Barclay Morrison announced that SEAS students will have until December 13—the last day of classes—to exercise a new Pass/D/Fail option for one class. There will be no restrictions on the type of course a student can Pass/D/Fail, and students will have until January 28 to choose to uncover the grade for the class taken Pass/D/Fail.
COLLEGES
Berkeley Beacon

SGA backs student debt cancellation movement

The Student Government Association moved to join over 75 colleges across the country in signing a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday calling for the cancellation of student loan debts. “As student leaders, we have seen the harrowing financial, social, and mental health impacts...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy