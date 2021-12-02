ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando mortgage lending slows for 1st time since the pandemic started

By Alex Soderstrom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage lending activity last quarter underwent a slowdown not seen in more than...

themreport.com

Mortgage Lending Experiences Quarterly Decline

Mortgage lending has dropped in the second and third quarters of 2021, with finance mortgages dropping 13% and purchase loans off 2% for the first time this century. According to ATTOM's Q3 2021 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report, 3.59 million mortgages secured by residential properties were developed in Q3. Those figures were up 3% from Q3 of 2020, but down 8% from the Q2 of 2021. This amounted to the largest quarterly decline in over a year.
NBC San Diego

Home Price Gains Slow Down for the First Time Since May 2020

Home prices rose 19.5% in September year over year, down from a 19.8% annual gain in August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. The 10-city composite rose 17.8% from a year ago, down from an 18.6% gain in August. The 20-city composite gained 19.1% year over year, down from 19.6% in the previous month.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Digital Mortgage Starts With Data

It started as a simple idea with a low-tech name: “paperless mortgage.” Over time, the concept and terminology evolved to become “e-mortgage” and then “digital mortgage.” Over the past several years, the digital transformation of the industry has accelerated and expanded throughout the real estate ecosystem. Today, in addition to mortgage loan origination, digital transformation is impacting real estate sales, and title and settlement, while new proptech innovations designed to change the home-buying and finance experience continue to emerge.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Highest Mortgage Rates Since April

Mortgage rates continued higher today as the bond market remained in a defensive stance for a variety of reasons. The week's scheduled Treasury auctions were among those reasons, but rates remained under pressure even after today's final auction. That means traders are still nervous about upcoming events. With markets closed on Thursday and effectively closed on Friday, the focus is on tomorrow by default.
moneytalksnews.com

2022 Reverse Mortgage Lending Limits Increase

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The maximum reverse mortgage lending limit is increasing for 2022, allowing retirees with substantial home equity to get more money than was available in previous years. A reverse mortgage enables homeowners age 62 and older to access their home equity in the...
