Orlando mortgage lending slows for 1st time since the pandemic started

Mortgage lending has dropped in the second and third quarters of 2021, with finance mortgages dropping 13% and purchase loans off 2% for the first time this century. According to ATTOM's Q3 2021 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report, 3.59 million mortgages secured by residential properties were developed in Q3. Those figures were up 3% from Q3 of 2020, but down 8% from the Q2 of 2021. This amounted to the largest quarterly decline in over a year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO