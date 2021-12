Even the most promising meme stocks can hit an air pocket. That may soon be the case for GameStop Corp. Lately, there are signs the video-game retailer, which operates thousands of stores mainly in North America and Europe, will spook Wall Street with weaker-than-expected holiday sales.If that happens, it would be prudent not to overreact. That’s because the primary cause of any disappointment would be delays in game releases, rather than a sustained slowdown in demand. And a soft holiday period should lead to better results next year.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO