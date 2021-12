During the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his WWE departure and what lead him to signing with AEW in 2020:. “It was a long process, and obviously whenever I went back to WWE in 2017, it was really important for me to go there and leave on a good note, because when I left in 2011, I just wasn’t in a good place. I wanted to go back because I do owe all those guys, I have a great appreciation for WWE, Vince McMahon, and all those people because I wouldn’t be who I am without them. And I very openly acknowledge that, I’m grateful for that. So I went there. I wanted to be the best I could be. I wanted to go back and work, and if I’m leaving or finishing, leave on the right terms, whatever it may be.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO