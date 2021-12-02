ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Armed Robbery in South Boston

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago

From BPD News:

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the image below in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at about 9:02 PM on Wednesday November 10, 2021, in the area of 735 East 6th Street in South Boston. During the incident, the suspect displayed a firearm while demanding cash from the register before fleeing the area on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CJhe_0dC7leLF00

Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact 617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl – Jaylynn Stephenson

Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is issuing a missing person alert and asking for the public’s help in an effort to locate 12-year-old Jaylynn Stephenson (pictured) who was last seen in the area of 72 Sierra Road in Hyde Park at about 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Three teens arrested for violent assault at Andrew Square Station

Three teens between 14 and 17 were part of a group that assaulted a 43-year-old man this past Sunday, leaving him unconscious at Andrew Square Station,. According to Transit Police, they responded to a call about for the assault around midnight and found the victim, who “appeared disoriented and dazed.” The victim told police he encountered the group of 15 young people who proceeded to slam him to the ground and then two male suspects kicked and punched him in the head before running way.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

State Police are looking for help in investigation of dirt bike/ATV riders attack on elderly motorist

The Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects who, while operating dirt bikes and ATVs, surrounded and assaulted an 82-year-old motorist in Boston last Thursday. The victim, a Brookline man, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. At approximately 7:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Caught in Southie

BPD is looking to identify this crew in connection with an assault + battery near Fenway

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals involved in an assault and battery which occurred at about 12:34 AM on Thursday September 9, 2021, in the area of Lansdowne Street and Ipswich Street in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the incident. Detectives are looking to identify the individuals in these attached images.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Two Suspects Under Arrest in South Boston on Gun and Drug Charges

At about 5:12 AM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Gang Task Force conducted an investigation at 24 Gavin Way in South Boston. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was issued out of South Boston District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Arrest Made for Civil Rights Violation MBTA Investigation on Red Line

On November 8, 2021 transit police posted an image of a person of interest relative to a Civil Rights Violation Investigation as well as Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon (see posting here ) Based on an investigation by Transit Police detectives and tips from our riding public TPD officers placed SHAWN COOK, 43, of Somerville into custody at the MBTA’s Sullivan Sq. station on November 9, 2021. Cook was transported to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy