BPD is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Armed Robbery in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the image below in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at about 9:02 PM on Wednesday November 10, 2021, in the area of 735 East 6th Street in South Boston. During the incident, the suspect displayed a firearm while demanding cash from the register before fleeing the area on foot.

Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact 617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.