Cabin A24 by DDAA

Ruská is a cheerful apartment located in Prague, Czech republic, redesigned in 2020 by Martina Design. The owners had begun this project’s story, a private apartment in Ruská street, even before they contacted us with a request to change the interior. A long time ago, when they were looking for an apartment, they found this one and it charmed them so much that they did not hesitate to buy it. At the time, the apartment was already partly furnished and they subsequently added their own furniture and accessories. At the same time, however, they felt that “it is still not right” and tried to look for a solution to address the smaller parts of the apartment with inquiries in all directions, for example, they wanted to change a hallway.

