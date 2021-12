It may be last generation, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is still an excellent foldable, and it's similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 in many ways. So, when we saw that the Fold2 is on sale on Amazon UK right now for a whopping 50% off, we couldn't not let you know about it. If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a foldable, I think today may be the time to do it. The sale is for Cyber Monday only, so you won't be able to get this deal tomorrow!

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO