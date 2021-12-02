VMFA drops mask requirement this month, still strongly encourages use

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts dropped the mask requirement for visitors, staff and volunteers as of December 1.

The museum still strongly encourages wearing masks inside the building.

Masks are still required in the Cheek Theater, classes, studios and on tours.

The museum is open later on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, remaining ready for evening gallery strolls until 9 p.m.

