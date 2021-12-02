ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least Patriots' Bill Belichick, Mac Jones both know Bills Mafia well

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One is meeting them for the first time in Week 13 while the other knows where he stands.

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will round out Week 13. The two sides meet on Monday Night Football this upcoming week in the NFL.

Two of the featured pieces for the Patriots (8-4) will be rookie quarterback Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick.

Jones will be facing the Bills (7-4) for the first time. Plus, it’s on prime-time football and in Orchard Park.

While he has yet to experience a road game against Buffalo, Jones already admitted earlier this week he knows a hostile environment will be waiting.

He does have the internet, after all.

“I know they’re a great fan base. They have a lot of passion. They bring a lot of energy to the games and even before the games. I’ve seen a lot of crazy videos and stuff.” Jones said via WEEI radio.

On the flip side, New England’s coach doesn’t need to see videos. He’s already seen it all.

Belichick is no stranger to Bills Mafia… and on a separate interview on WEEI, Belichick laid out out in a simple (and probably correct) fashion.

“They definitely don’t like me,” Belichick said.

Belichick, Jones and the rest of the Patriots will fully be aware of how the Buffalo faithful feel about them come Monday evening.

However, they’ll be more concerned with what’s on the line just like the Bills will be.

The Patriots enter this weekend as the first-place team in the AFC East.

Whoever wins will exit it with that same title… and there can only be one.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

