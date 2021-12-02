ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"No Words..." - Pep Guardiola Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over Aston Villa

 3 days ago
Manchester City's first-half performance was one of the finest we may have seen under Pep Guardiola. Total domination from minute one to 45, the Blues scored two beautifully crafted goals to go into the halftime break with a commanding lead.

An unlikely source for the first, with Ruben Dias curling home a well-worked Raheem Sterling cross. But maybe not as surprising with the second; Bernardo Silva once again on hand to finish off a free-flowing counterattack.

With various key players missing, the performance in such a hostile atmosphere was typical of the qualities Pep Guardiola has ingrained in the philosophy of his team - be patient and pounce on the openings.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, the Catalan boss was speechless with the quality of performance his side showed on Wednesday night.

"No words. The game we played was fantastic," the manager said.

"What a team against Aston Villa. A difficult game, we knew it, with the new manager, we understand why they won two in a row. The way we reacted to conceding the goal... We played really well."

Despite a slight drop-off in the second half, Manchester City more than merited the three points. The champions controlled possession late in the game and killed off any Villa hopes of a late equaliser.

Next up for Manchester City is a visit to Claudio Ranieri's Watford in the Premier League, with Vicarage Road typically a positive ground for Guardiola's side in the past.

