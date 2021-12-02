ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A painful night for Everton fans, while Liverpool look a different class

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton are now eight games without a win and the manner in which they were picked apart only increased the mutinous atmosphere around Goodison Park, where frustrated fans unfurled a banner on the Gwladys Street End in the first half criticising the club's hierarchy and followed...

www.bbc.co.uk

LFCTransferRoom

'Most Underrated Player In Premier League History' - Liverpool Fans React To Jordan Henderson Masterclass Against Everton

Liverpool ran out emphatic 4-1 winners against Everton on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and people have taken to social media to discuss skipper Jordan Henderson's performance for the Reds. Henderson opened the scoring with a brilliant left footed curling finish from just outside the box after Andy Robertson pulled...
FanSided

Everton face Liverpool in the most dreaded derby in years

On Wednesday everning Everton face the old enemy at Goodison Park in a Merseyside derby that might be the most important in years, or even decades. Why do I say this? It’s not because the result itself will be uniquely important. In one way it’s just another game of football and Everton are once more finding new ways to lose them. They’ll be nothing new in a heavy defeat on Wednesday.
Tribal Football

​Everton midfielder Andre Gomes returns to training ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has returned to first-team training with the club. The Portuguese central midfielder is still working his way to full match fitness, per boss Rafa Benitez. The Toffees are unlikely to risk him for their Wednesday night Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Speaking at his pre-match press conference,...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool primed to pile on misery for Everton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton hasn’t won any of its last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club. Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favor by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool’s main title contenders. Second-place City is a point ahead of third-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, which is also in action at Watford. Fourth-place West Ham is at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley looks for just its second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travels to Southampton.
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Free-scoring Liverpool will make the trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp's men have netted ten goals without reply in their last three outings in all competitions as they sit just two points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.
BBC

Everton v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Everton have only lost one of their past 13 midweek Premier League games (won seven, drawn five) - a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in February. Liverpool have won four Premier League games by four or more goals this season – twice as many as they managed in the whole of last season, and already one more than they did in their title-winning season of 2019-20.
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Everton will be loud and hostile

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he's excited going to Everton tonight. Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park tonight, with a Merseyside derby at the home of the Blues to be played with supporters present for the first time since March 2019. “I personally like it, to be honest,...
BBC

Everton v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Rafa Benitez makes two changes for his first Merseyside derby as Everton manager. Richarlison is welcomed back from suspension and Damari Gray starts after coming off the bench in Sunday’s defeat by Brentford. Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon drop to the bench. Everton: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Gray, Digne, Townsend,...
vavel.com

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Liverpool put four past sorry Everton and set new goalscoring record

It wasn’t quite the humiliation that Everton feared, but it wasn’t far off. Barring the briefest of spells midway through the game, the 239th Merseyside derby was Liverpool’s all the way. It is often said that derby games don’t reflect the teams’ current form, but that wasn’t the case here; this showed just where Liverpool and Everton currently are.
The Independent

Liverpool run riot in Merseyside derby on torturous night for Everton and Rafael Benitez

The nightmare scenario happened for the home supporters and it was far more searing than they could’ve ever envisioned. There were 21 minutes on the clock when Rafael Benitez had his name sung at Goodison Park as Everton manager for the first time, but the 2,902 voices belonged to Liverpool’s gloating section.The scoreboard read to the title contenders then. The Spaniard would be serenaded by more chants when his team had two more goals smashed past them to compound their overwhelming misery of an eight match winless run.To contextualise that further, they have collected two points from the last...
theedgemarkets.com

Salah hits double as Liverpool triumph at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (Dec 2): Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. Juergen Klopp's side produced another top-class performance with their Egyptian forward Salah taking his tally for the league season...
BBC

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Rafael Benitez became the first person to take charge of a Merseyside derby at the helm of both his current club Everton, and Liverpool. He’s only the second person to manage both clubs after William Edward Barclay – though he never took charge of Everton during a clash with Liverpool.
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
