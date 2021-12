Failure has been releasing a series of songs lately in anticipation of their upcoming album Wild Type Droid, which comes out on Dec. 3. Yesterday, they shared the creepy-crawly video for “Headstand,” and today, they released the track “Submarines.” The song is enthralling and unapologetic, and like many punk songs, asserts a level of power over the audience: “You always shake just before you concede,” “I don’t care what you say.” The lyric video is equally hypnotic, with two images of the band members layered on top of each other, shaking and glitching.

