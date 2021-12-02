ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEEL PANTHER Opens Bracket-Style Voting To Help Choose New Bassist

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel Panther parted ways with bassist Lexxi Foxx back in July and held open auditions for his position in August. Now the band has narrowed the over 1,600 submissions down to 32 and they need...

Vote For The Best Album Of 2021

It's that time of year again where you have to pick your favorite child vote for the best album of 2021. Check out our extensive poll of all the great rock and metal releases of this year below, and cast your votes for your favorite three records!. We'll announce the...
Steel Panther Announces “The Road to the Road” Bassist Competition

With the departure of Lexxi Foxx, Steel Panther announced that they would be holding an open audition. The tongue-in-cheek glam metal band received 1,669 submissions and they’ve narrowed it down to 32 finalists. Now they’re asking for the public’s help in deciding who should get the position with a March Madness-style bracket.
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
Whitesnake Announces Lineup Changes Before Farewell Tour

In the midst of preparing for a tour next year, Whitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin after 11 years. “Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together,” a statement posted on David Coverdale’s social media accounts read. “We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours. Apart from numerous tours, Michael applied his talent to studio albums ‘Forevermore’… ‘The Purple Album’ & ‘Flesh & Blood’. We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to Whitesnake…”
Album Review: VOLBEAT Servant Of The Mind

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen is a fan of extreme metal, and was even in a death metal band in his younger days. Though Volbeat's music is catchy and mainstream, guests like King Diamond on 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies and Gary Holt (Exodus) on 2019's Rewind, Replay, Rebound tip the hat to more extreme styles. They also covered "Don't Tread On Me" for the recently released The Metallica Blacklist.
Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Streams Live Version Of "Chernobyl Blues"

Imperial Triumphant recently released their new live album An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was recorded at The Slipper Room in New York City, NY. You can check out their performance of "Chernobyl Blues" above, which predictably both kicks ass and is slightly horrifying. An Evening With Imperial Triumphant is...
TRIVIUM Announces Two Livestream Shows For December

Trivium will hold two livestream shows from their band HQ (which is a kickass airplane hangar) on December 11 and 18. The December 11 show will celebrate In Waves turning 10 and will showcase the band playing the record in full, while the December 18 is titled Deadmen & Dragons and will feature music from What the Dead Men Say and In The Court Of The Dragon.
VK Lynne with Ty Christian, Timo Somers, and Dan Hegarty Release New Single “It Hurts” + Official Music Video

VK Lynne along with Ty Christian, Timo Somers, and Dan Hegarty have released a new single “It Hurts” via DI Records. What started out as an international and long-distance pandemic project turned into a hybrid in-person, real life collaboration when Ty Christian, founder of Mad With Power Fest and lead singer of Lords of the Trident, flew to Los Angeles to shoot the music video for “It Hurts”, a duet with singer-songwriter VK Lynne of The Spider Accomplice.
These Are The Top 25 Metal Albums According to Revolver Magazine

One thing we love doing is comparing top album lists from different publications. We've already seen Decibel's list, and now Revolver magazine has revealed their top 25, which will be in their next issue. Here is the list, you can see their reasoning for the picks here. 25. Frozen Soul...
Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
TRANSPORT LEAGUE Brings "Atomic" Riffs On New Single

Hey look, another killer band from Sweden! This time it's Transport League with their new single "Atomic" alongside a music video by Alfiearg. When asked about the song, Transport League only offered "Destroy, Erase, Improve." Which is fair. Transport League's new album Kaiserschnitt is available for purchase here and to...
THE WORD ALIVE Tracked Down Their Gear Theives And Made Friends With Them

The Word Alive was unfortunately robbed of their gear last week, but were able to track it all down thanks to the magic of Apple AirTags. The band met up with the guys who stole their gear and, instead of getting intense, made friends with 'em. Vocalist Tyler "Telle" Smith said the band made a peace offering to the guys, who then tried to sign The Word Alive because they "needed a rock band."

