Marvel has revealed a major new Iron Man villain, who has some very deep ties to Mephisto, the devil himself. The new villain in question is none other than "The Iron Inquisitor," who makes his debut in the pages of Marvel's milestone new Avengers #50 comic book (Legacy number #750!) by Jason Aaron and Christopher Ruocchio. True to his name, The Iron Inquisitor is a villain in a suit of Iron Man-style armor – however, it is the nature of that armored suit – and the man inside of it – that is truly a game-changing twist on the entire Iron Man mythos!

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO