The always-prolific Boris is back once again with a new song called "Drowning By Numbers" off their coming record W. The record will showcase guitarist Wata on lead vocals throughout its runtime, and will span everything from "noise to new age." The new single "Drowning By Numbers" certainly seems to fall into the former, though with some interesting percussive flourishes that keep it away from being purely a wash of noise.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO