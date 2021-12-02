ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County vaccination rates lag behind state

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1KJf_0dC7iQ7000

In the month since the government authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 years old, 15% of the kids in Cayuga County have been vaccinated.

The Citizen reports Tompkins County leads the way in our area at 46%. A number of Finger Lakes counties are lagging behind, with Seneca County at 12% and Wayne County at 14%. In Onondaga County, 22% of kids have received the shot.

The Cayuga County Health Department plans to hold more vaccination clinics in schools in the near future. Overall, 56% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate is 68%, according to the Centers for Disease Control. An adult booster clinic is being held Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former JoAnn Fabrics location.

Get the latest on clinics in Cayuga County here.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Kevin Smith
3d ago

the smart ones don't want the poison, you take it if you want to, respect others choice as well. vaxed ppl are spreading covid as well as unvaxed, what's he point if getting it?? Control, that's the bottom line, it's slowly slipping away, what will be the next big distraction??

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Expansion of library aid signed into law

There will be more state construction aid for small libraries under a bill signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. The bill, co-sponsored by State Senator Pam Helming, expands the program in two ways. Grants where New York State covers 90% of construction project costs and local governments provide 10%, and grants where New York State covers 75% of construction project costs and local governments provide 25%.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

FL Land Trust completes Bell Station purchase

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has purchased a 470-acre parcel of land that includes 3,400 feet of Cayuga Lake shoreline. The Bell Station property is the largest privately owned parcel of shoreline remaining in the Finger Lakes. Located on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake, the Bell Station property was...
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Newark celebrates DRI award

The village of Newark is going to have a Merry $10 million dollar Christmas. Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week the village was among the winners in Round 5 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant program. From the Governor’s news release:. Downtown Newark is a compact, walkable, well-defined, and concentrated...
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Seneca County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are expanding food stamp SNAP benefits for December?

Thirty states have decided on expanding their SNAP benefits for residents following the start of the pandemic. In March the Biden administration expanded monthly benefits federally. While the federal government funds SNAP benefits, how they’re given is up to the states themselves. Here are the states choosing to expand benefits...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

New database tracks marijuana opt-out decisions

A new database announced today is tracking which communities have decided the portion of the state’s marijuana legalization law that allows communities to decide whether or not to allow retail sales and/or on-premises consumption. The database from the Rockefeller Institute of Government is searchable by county, by community and by...
CAYUGA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County looking to fill health care openings

The Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation (LCCNR) is holding a major employment drive to fill multiple vacant positions at the facility. These positions, both entry-level and higher, are available to qualified applicants. LCCNR is currently offering a unique opportunity for individuals who are looking to become Certified Nursing...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark wins $10 million in DRI funding

The village of Newark is the latest winner of $10 million dollars in Downtown Revitalization funds. “Investing in our downtowns is vital to reigniting New York’s recovery,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These awards will enhance Rochester, which was also awarded a DRI, and Newark so that locals and visitors alike can enjoy all these areas have to offer. The Finger Lakes is a region brimming with history and attractions and I look forward to seeing how these winners will use their funds to bring their communities to the next level.”
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Android#Finger Lakes#Vaccinations#Joann Fabrics#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva IDA delays vote on tax breaks for Lake’s Edge Seneca development

In the wake of public opposition, the Geneva Industrial Development Agency has delayed a vote on a package of tax breaks for the proposed Lake’s Edge Seneca development. The Finger Lakes Times reports the IDA announced at its meeting this morning that it would not vote on the package. Instead, the agency will consider modifying the terms of the deal, including the amount of the tax breaks and the length over which they would be granted.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Urbana bridge replacement delayed

It will be six more months before you can use the County Road 115 bridge on Indian Hills Road in the town of Urbana. Acting Steuben County Public Works Director Todd Housel blames a delay in steel delivery. Housel said the contractors are expecting the bridge’s steel girders to be...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn seeking input on skate park upgrade

The city of Auburn is beginning to formulate plans for an update of its skate park at Casey Park. City Clerk Chuck Mason says a well known skate park developer will draw up the plans after seeking public input. A public hearing will be held December 15th to begin the...
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy