Cayuga County vaccination rates lag behind state

In the month since the government authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 years old, 15% of the kids in Cayuga County have been vaccinated.

The Citizen reports Tompkins County leads the way in our area at 46%. A number of Finger Lakes counties are lagging behind, with Seneca County at 12% and Wayne County at 14%. In Onondaga County, 22% of kids have received the shot.

The Cayuga County Health Department plans to hold more vaccination clinics in schools in the near future. Overall, 56% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate is 68%, according to the Centers for Disease Control. An adult booster clinic is being held Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former JoAnn Fabrics location.

Get the latest on clinics in Cayuga County here.

