ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This METALLICA & TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Mashup Will Put You In A Christmas Mood

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Cummerbund is here to celebrate the Christmas season with a pretty heavy...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra back on song with Christmas concert

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has announced a Welcome Back Christmas Concert, its first since before the pandemic. The orchestra has been rehearsing since September for the concert, which will take place at West Park Church, Stockton Road, on Saturday, December 11 at 4pm. Ged McCormack, SSO chairperson, said: “This will...
MUSIC
Evening Star

Celebrate the holidays with Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute

COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the magic of the holidays as Siberian Solstice returns to Tibbits for a musical Christmas concert Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Last seen on the Tibbits stage in December 2019, Siberian Solstice, a touring group from Ohio, will provide an exciting and inspirational Christmas show with music performed in the style of the nationally acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With more than 10 million albums sold, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. On the road, they have become one of the world’s top acts, with Billboard magazine naming them one of the top touring artists of the past decade.
MUSIC
y100fm.com

Enter to Win Front Row Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets

Register now for your chance to win a pair of 1st row tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Celebrating 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, Friday, December 10th with two shows scheduled for 3:30pm and 8pm at the AT&T Center!. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!
MUSIC
thecharlottegazette.com

Christmas with Danville Symphony Orchestra

The 50-piece Danville Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas concert at The Prizery in South Boston on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. With the theme “Home for the Holidays,” the musicians will perform such works as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Sleigh Ride” and excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” A narrator will tell the story of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Mashup#Trans Siberian
expressnews.com

A guide to San Antonio Christmas and holiday concerts: Robert Earl Keen, She & Him, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller

Here’s a guide to some of the holiday concerts taking place in San Antonio in the weeks ahead:. Slim Man: The jazz and soul artist will present a Christmas concert as the big finale to the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival. Vocalist Ken Slavin opens, and there will be food trucks on site for those who want a snack. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheatre, 4522 Fredericksburg. Free. Info, bhtx.gov .
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worcestermag.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with renewed energy and a 25-year-old story

WORCESTER — Much of the scene set by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra upon its return to DCU Center on Saturday felt cozily familiar. From the dazzling light show and the equally dazzling vocals and musicianship, to the timely post-Thanksgiving jolt of Christmas spirit, it all felt like we were just picking up where we left off two years ago.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
The Spokesman-Review

Review: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a welcome return to Spokane Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returned to its annual Black Friday performance of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” at Spokane Arena and was welcomed with open arms and hearts and a nostalgia felt across multiple generations. The audience, ready for the 25th anniversary performance, was made up of all demographics; young, old, new and seasoned fans alike came to celebrate the start of the holiday season the day after Thanksgiving.
SPOKANE, WA
NWI.com

Trans Siberian Orchestra tribute, other rock bands to play Avenue 912

Trans Siberian Orchestra, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Pink Floyd and 1980s hair metal tribute bands will be playing at Avenue 912 in Griffith this month. Trans Infinity Orchestra Show featuring Infinity will perform a salute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra's famous holiday show at 6 p.m. Friday. Expect a mix...
GRIFFITH, IN
loudersound.com

This classic Christmas Metallica mash-up has been given a mighty remaster

Mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund is delivering the goods this year with a sack full of Metallica goodness in the form of a new remix of For Carol The Bell Tolls. In a bid for perfection, the YouTuber has decided to remaster one of his best creations, thanks to his Patreon patrons who made it possible for him to get new, swanky mixing tools. He also found a more HQ TSO file to use, as he was never truly happy with the original mix. Who are we to question a genius? You do you, Cummerbund.
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Scottish Christmas show puts audience in a festive mood

The Fire presents their new show — The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas on Friday, Dec. 3, at Sutter Creek Theatre. Prepare to be inspired as California’s favorite Scottish music trio joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for an extraordinary performance. This unprecedented collaboration features Scotland’s visually dynamic highland dance in step with the powerful rhythms of Ireland.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Coast News

Peter Pupping, guitar orchestra offer Christmas concert

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform a Christmas Concert, with 40 guitars performing a presentation of new and classic Christmas at 7:30 pm Dec. 3 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour. The orchestra will perform music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Mykola Leontovych’s “Carol of the Bells,”...
ENCINITAS, CA
metalinjection

MASS WORSHIP Brings MESHUGGAH-Type Grooves On "Revel In Fear"

Mass Worship is now streaming their new single "Revel In Fear" alongside a music video directed by their own live guitarist Niklas Sandin. If you're in the mood for Meshuggah-type grooves and some seriously chunky HM-2 riffs, then you're going to dig this. Mass Worship will release Portal Tombs on...
MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
KMJ

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Show at the Save Mart Center Postponed

(KMJ) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance scheduled for December 2nd at the Save Mart Center has been pushed back to Winter 2022. Regretfully, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s performance at Save Mart Center in Fresno on Dec. 2, 2021 has been postponed. While the band and crew are fully vaccinated and observing national...
FRESNO, CA
culturemap.com

Orchestra of New Spain presents Christmas Pageant

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This year brings a traditional Spanish/Mexican pageant known as "La Pastorela," a musical retelling of the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem, with their colorful stories of local country folk. The dramatized and costumed telling will bring to life the Orchestra of New Spain's repertory of typical Spanish language Christmas villancicos (carols).
MUSIC
metalinjection

TRIVIUM Announces Two Livestream Shows For December

Trivium will hold two livestream shows from their band HQ (which is a kickass airplane hangar) on December 11 and 18. The December 11 show will celebrate In Waves turning 10 and will showcase the band playing the record in full, while the December 18 is titled Deadmen & Dragons and will feature music from What the Dead Men Say and In The Court Of The Dragon.
ROCK MUSIC
Cody Enterprise

NWC Civic Orchestra to perform Christmas concert

The Northwest College Civic Orchestra will help celebrate the holiday season with a community-wide concert featuring favorite holiday tunes and refreshments this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, with tickets available at the door. Children and students...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy