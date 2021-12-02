This METALLICA & TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Mashup Will Put You In A Christmas Mood

COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the magic of the holidays as Siberian Solstice returns to Tibbits for a musical Christmas concert Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Last seen on the Tibbits stage in December 2019, Siberian Solstice, a touring group from Ohio, will provide an exciting and inspirational Christmas show with music performed in the style of the nationally acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With more than 10 million albums sold, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. On the road, they have become one of the world’s top acts, with Billboard magazine naming them one of the top touring artists of the past decade.
