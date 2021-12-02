This METALLICA & TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Mashup Will Put You In A Christmas Mood

Mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund is delivering the goods this year with a sack full of Metallica goodness in the form of a new remix of For Carol The Bell Tolls. In a bid for perfection, the YouTuber has decided to remaster one of his best creations, thanks to his Patreon patrons who made it possible for him to get new, swanky mixing tools. He also found a more HQ TSO file to use, as he was never truly happy with the original mix. Who are we to question a genius? You do you, Cummerbund.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO