VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN Would Love To Come Back To Death Metal One Day

2021: better than 2020 by default – thanks, medical science! – but still not all that great. Probably wrote more reviews this year than ever before in my life. Too many, maybe? Copying and pasting (and slightly editing) the blurbs below from my weekly column indicates that I probably rely a bit too much on certain tropes. That said, you try writing approximately 250 capsule reviews about the same shit and try not to repeat yourself. Here are 14 metal records (and the requisite Night Flight Orchestra release) that stood out amongst all that. Also another picture of my cat.

