VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN Would Love To Come Back To Death Metal One Day

Score Slayer's Show No Mercy on limited-edition colored vinyl and cassette over at Revolver's shop. Considering System of a Down's wild, free-wheeling sound, it should come as no surprise to fans how diverse guitarist and songwriter Daron Malakian's musical tastes are. The musician, who also fronts Scars on Broadway, has been shaped by all kinds of music over his lifetime and career — from Death to the Grateful Dead. Count among that list the trailblazing thrash of Slayer. When we talked to Malakian about the albums that have shaped him as a person and an artist, he included Show No Mercy, the "Big 4" OGs' classic debut LP, high among his picks. Below are his thoughts on its profound impact on him.
Comments / 0