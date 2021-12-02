Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested after a deadly shooting in Northampton Wednesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northampton District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died after being shot at around 11 p.m. at a Randolph Place apartment. The victim was found on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died. His identity is not being released pending notification of family.

The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Malloy whose address is listed as the streets of Northampton, was found on West Street and taken into custody. Malloy was arraigned on murder charges in Northampton District Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

This marks the first homicide in 2021 in Hampshire County. Northampton Police Department Detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.